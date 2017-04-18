78th Frasers win Grade 1 Alma Day 1

Alma, Michigan – May 27, 2017 – The 78th Fraser Highlanders of Toronto placed first in the Grade 1 competition on the first day of the two-day Alma Highland Festival against two other bands. Great Lake won the Grade 2 competition. The contest continues with a second day on Sunday, featuring the United States Pipe Band Championship. Weather was good, with high of 24 and no rain. The fiftieth anniversary of the Alma Festival doubled travel allowances for competing bands.

May 28, 1958 Borreraig gifted by General I.S. Martin to College of Piping, Glasgow, for fee of 1 penny per annum.

On a cold, dry winter’s day, sometimes all you need is a little lick, and a gentle rub to get it going . . . chanter reeds can dry out easily!

Sean McKeown, Toronto

