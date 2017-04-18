78th Frasers win Grade 1 Alma Day 1

Alma, Michigan – May 27, 2017 – The 78th Fraser Highlanders of Toronto placed first in the Grade 1 competition on the first day of the two-day Alma Highland Festival against two other bands. Great Lake won the Grade 2 competition. The contest continues with a second day on Sunday, featuring the United States Pipe Band Championship. Weather was good, with high of 24 and no rain. The fiftieth anniversary of the Alma Festival doubled travel allowances for competing bands.
+ Alma doubles travel allowances
Grade 1 (MSR, three competed)
1st 78th Fraser Highlanders
2nd 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)
3rd Peel Regional Police
Judges: Calum MacDonald, Greg Abbott (piping); Blair Brown (drumming); John Recknagel (ensemble)
Grade 2
1st Great Lakes
2nd Greater Midwest
3rd Midlothian Scottish
Judges: Judges: Calum MacDonald, John Recknagel (piping); Blair Brown (drumming); Greg Abbott (ensemble)