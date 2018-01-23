Boney Invitational livestreaming Saturday

Published: February 23, 2018
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Andrew Bonar [Photo copyright pipes|drums]

The third annual Boney Memorial Invitational will be for the first time livestreamed on Saturday, 24th, bringing the Vancouver charity-based event to a worldwide audience.

https://livestream.com/bcpipers/BMMI2018

While the livestream is free to all, viewers are being asked to make a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation, a cause that the late Andrew “Boney” Bonar got behind for the nearly three years that he battled glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, before succumbing on October 13, 2017, at the age of 51.

+ Andrew Bonar, 1966-2017

Those attending in-person at the Halpern Centre at Simon Fraser University’s Burnaby Campus are also being asked to make a donation at the door.

The contest starts at 7 pm Pacific time (10 pm Eastern, 3 am GMT) and features invited players Jori Chisholm, Seattle; Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia; Andrew Lee, Surrey, British Columbia; Kevin McLean, Maple Ridge, British Columbia; and James P. Troy, Victoria, British Columbia, all of whom qualified by merit of their results in professional competitions on the British Columbia Pipers Association circuit of events in 2017.

+ 3rd Boney Invitational Feb 24th

Andrew Lee was the winner of the 2017 Boney Invitational.

+ Boney Invitational goes to Andrew Lee

One of the most successful pipers to emerge from Canada, Andrew Bonar was a member of the Grade 1 Simon Fraser University Pipe Band for close to three decades. He was a composer and solo competitor of renown, winning, among many other prizes, the Silver Medal at the Northern Meeting in 2010 and the Memorial Cairn for Piobaireachd at the BCPA’s Annual Gathering four times (1995, 2006, 2010, 2012).

He wrote a frank account of his ordeal within weeks of his first surgery, and he consistently worked to raise awareness of and money for cancer charities, with totals exceeding $100,000 and counting.

+ Andrew Bonar, in his own words

Those wishing to make a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation can do so right now here.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 5.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
February 23, 1879Archie MacNeill born, Govan.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Term limits
    Tue, 23 Jan 2018
    Have you ever wondered why change is so slow to come with the rules, regulations, policies and practices of piping and drumming organizations? One cause could be term limits – or the lack of them – for elected executives and … Con …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS March 3, 2018Uist & Barra Solo Piping CompetitionCollege of Piping

March 3, 2018Redding Bagpipe CompetitionRed Lion Hotel Redding, California

March 23, 2018College of Piping LectureBirnam, Perthshire

March 24, 2018SPA Annual Solo Piping Competition for Adults Amateurs and VeteransCollege of Piping, Glasgow

March 31, 2018Toronto Indoor GamesMoss Park Armoury, Toronto

TIP OF THE DAY
When playing a three-note run, accent the third note. The run is a fancy way of playing the last note. The third note is the one that gets the attention and the weight.
Ian Whitelaw, Redondo Beach, California
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Friendly fire