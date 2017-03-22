(Page 1 of 1)

If pipers didn’t feel threatened enough with bans and sanctions on the transport of elephant ivory and African blackwood, both sheepskin and the cane used for bagpipe reeds have reportedly been added to the CITES Appendix II list of contraband natural materials.

+ CITES permits could have profound impact

Arundo donax and ovis aries are the official Latin names for cane and sheepskin. The world’s supply of this specific type of Spanish cane apparently has been greatly impacted by the “plug and play” reed culture with pipers and pipe bands, that blow through flimsy reeds in a matter of weeks.

Moving sheepskin to the list is reportedly a result of a shortage of sheep in general, due to Queen Elizabeth II’s public revelation that she enjoys eating mutton every day.

“The age of the all-unnatural bagpipe is upon us,” said a piper who asked that her name not be used, afraid that she might have her passport flagged. “Plastic this, plastic that. I bet the all-plastic bagpipe is going to be dangerous to your health and then they’ll ban that.”

All is not lost, though. Reed and bag makers are already “growing their own” supplies of cane in specially designed GrowBags in their basements, while also latching on to the growing trend of legalized cannabis. One British Columbia-based reedmaker is already offering “A reed and a spliff” packaged deal.

One bag maker is raising sheep, already with more than two-dozen lambs running around in his shop, fattening them up to be made into pipe bags and enough mutton to last him, like the Queen, into his nineties.