Contest kilt checks coming this season

A special meeting of the globe’s pipe band associations has resulted in an agreement to begin mandatory kilt checks at the starting line of every competition.

Beginning with the British Championships in Greenock, Scotland, in May, every contest will have to provide a steward armed with a tape measure to ensure that every band members’ kilt is at least two inches above the top of the kneecap. Players with a kilt hanging too low will be sent off.

Reasons for the sartorial checks are not clear, though inside sources say that there’s increasing consternation with fashion trends. Early spring fashion shows in Paris, London and New York indicate that dresses and skirts will be shorter this summer.

“UK bands are generally pretty aware of proper kilt length, but there has always been a problem with overseas bands, since they simply don’t know because they’re not native Celts,” said an RSPBA insider who spoke on condition of anonymity. “So, the only solution for this grievous situation is to get tough with the tape measure so we can end the unsightly travesty.”

pipes|drums obtained a screen capture from a leaked RSPBA video that demonstrates proper kilt-length for bands. The anonymous spokesperson also contended that the new rule is an attempt to “be more accessible to the punters.”

Show more leg, less philabeg.

Despite the generally-accepted mid-knee-cap standard for kilts, the coalition of associations deliberated for seven days at an all expenses paid “summit” in Las Vegas before determining that bands had to get with the fashion times and become sexier with “more leg, less philabeg.”

Bands with players with too-low kilts can also have the option to pay off the measurement steward with a wad of tenners and the problem will magically go away.

The associations also announced that at massed bands and march-pasts around the world, bands will be required to play a stirring rendition of “Donald, Where’s Yer Troosers?” complete with the bit about the kilt hanging high repeated 10 times.

Also reportedly discussed at the weeklong Vegas summit were reducing minimum competing band size to three pipers and one drummer of any type, shaking down competitors for more cash at every contest, and the quality of the watercress sangwiches at the World’s hospitality tent.

Also a special 6/8 march competition at the World Pipe Band Championships to commemorate the 2000th anniversary of the bagpipe, which no one will want to play, much less memorize.

Stay untuned.