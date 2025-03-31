Corrieyairack Phantom image found: The Captain issued a pass

The mystery of who or what the phantom piper of the Pass of Corrieyairack was might finally be solved after a blurry image was recently uncovered.

“The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack” is probably the most famous piobaireachd composed by Captain John MacLellan. Until now, it was thought to be based on a mythical tale of a ghost-piper maundering around playing the piob in the pass in the Monadhliath Mountains, connecting the two communities of Fort Augustus, in the Great Glen to the north, and Laggan, in Badenoch to the south.

It turns out that the “Phantom” is none other than the Captain himself.

A previously unseen image of what appears to be MacLellan playing in the Corrieyairack Pass in 1958 has surfaced, and forensic experts at Believe It Or Not Forensics, located at 45 Washington Street, Glasgow, have verified the photo as authentic.

It turns out that MacLellan composed the tune in 1958, some five years earlier than previously thought. The year is the same as when the Cameron Highlanders completed their famous route march under Lt.-Col. David J. Murray.

MacLellan was stationed in Dingwall then and sought the peace and tranquility of Corrieyairack Pass to play his then-unnamed composition. Presumably knowing that most piobaireachd titles are absolute BS, he seemed to decide to create an apocryphal tale to accompany the fanciful “Phantom Piper” title.

For nearly 70 years, the piping world has been taken in by the joke, which took everything MacLellan said as gospel. This makes sense since MacLellan—for those who knew him—was well known for his mischievous wit.

As a Regimental Sergeant Major in the Seaforth Highlanders, he once paraded up and down at a dress assembly substituting his RSM pace stick with a bass drone. Ten minutes passed before the young troops noticed something was amiss, and the whole scene broke down into heaps of laughter before drams and unfiltered Navy Cut Capstans were doled out, soldiers slapping “Auld JAM” on the back for his rakish jape.

With the revelation, the generally humourless Piobaireachd Society is believed to be considering a decree that the name of the tune should be changed to “The Pass of the Wind of the Captain’s Folly at Corrieyairack,” thus eclipsing “Lachlan MacNeill Campbell of Kintarbert’s Fancy” as the longest title in piping.

Listen to Captain John A. MacLellan MBE playing “The Pass of the Wind of the Captain’s Folly at Corrieyairack,” soon to be formerly known as “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack,” check out the Castle Recordings, exclusively on pipes|drums.