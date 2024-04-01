Extraordinary competition full of historical firsts for piping and drumming

Luogo Inesistente – Today a competition unprecedented in the history of piping and drumming competitions took place in a sunny and warm – but not too hot – Amaideach Park in the heart of Luogo Inesistente, with plenty of shade and a breeze keeping things cool.

For the first time in history, no judges judged any pupils or bands for which they conducted workshops. Not only that but none of the competitors were judged by immediate family members.

All competitors were given a nutritious lunch and vouchers for beverages in the beer tent.

The stewards were knowledgeable, helpful and polite, and their first interest was the well-being of the competitors. In an extraordinary move, all stewards and judges gave contestants the benefit of the doubt.

In solo piping, competitors kept tuning to no more than a minute, which is the time it takes for the instrument to come back to pitch. The judges were tolerant and encouraging. They completed scoresheets that accounted for their decision while being fair and constructive in their criticisms. Even their writing was legible.

The solo drumming saw every contestant provided with a top-flight piper who happily played whatever their drummer wanted at a consistent tempo with no dunderheaded blooters.

In the band competitions, contestants faced a large and appreciative audience with an average age of about 35. An emcee patiently explained to otherwise mystified ticket-buyers throughout the events and thoughtfully introduced each band.

Organizers provided competitors with as much bottled water as they wanted. There were recycling bins all over the park.

Results

1st Violet Bad Assynt Mounties

2nd 84th Green Doublet Committee

3rd Swedish GDE

4th Treacherous Bonnie

5th Flailing Murray Fraternity

6th Awful Mace Kilties

The association thanked the competitors, judges, and stewards and worked hard to ensure that the moderate competition entry fees provided excellent value.

Prize money was based on gate receipts and competition entry fees using a formula communicated to all competitors. Thus, the first prize in the top band contest was $10,000, and the top prize in the Professional Piobaireachd was $5,000.

The awards ceremony was efficient and respectful. There were no dreary speeches that no one ever wanted to hear in the first place, just warm acknowledgments to people who made a difference and no self-serving lifetime awards to friends were doled out.

The honourary co-chieftains of the day were Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, both wearing pink tartan ensembles.

All prize winners were announced, but only the first-prize trophy winners came up to collect their hardware, get a handshake, and take a quick photo with Margot and Ryan.

There was no absurdly long march-past featuring bands that don’t practice marching, let alone that military “eyes right” thing when they’re supposed to gaze lovingly at a stranger. Instead, there were respectful and well-played massed bands performed by willing competitors who appreciated how much it thrilled the large crowd.

Toilets were numerous, accessible and clean.

Competitors were required to wear neither a tie nor a hat. Many bands opted to wear matching polo shirts and baseball caps, which the audience appreciated just as much.

Lastly, pipers, drummers, bands, judges, and associations all discovered their sense of humor, which allowed everyone to express their fair opinions without fear of retribution. Respectful discussions about results in the beer tent and around the park weren’t whispered, and there was no social media snark.