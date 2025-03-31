Inveraray & District doubling down on bass drum for more ensemble kick

Ever the innovator, reigning World Champions Inverary & District Pipe-Major Stuart Liddell is adding a new dimension to his band’s sound that he is confident will double their ensemble effect and their chances of a repeat win in August . . . literally.

It turns out that the solution to finding that certain je ne sais quoi had been sitting right in front of him for years.

In a pipes|drums exclusive of which even his own band members were unaware, Liddell shared footage of him practicing with a kick-drum bass that he fully intends to use from here on, wherever the band performs.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An accomplished pipe band drummer and perhaps the world’s greatest all-round piper, Liddell’s eureka moment came a few weeks ago while teaching at the local Inveraray High School.

“Aye, I saw that kick-drum just sitting there, and I thought to myself, ‘BRAW!’,” Liddell commented. “It makes all the sense in the world. I’m standing there tapping my foot all day long, so why not make it audible while at the same time complementing the band’s sound.”

Inveraray & District is renowned for its pipe section, snare line, and mid-section on their own merits, and the band’s ensemble is the envy of all, but Liddell always thought there was something more that could be added to give the sound more umph.

Liddell stressed that keeping time with the new foot-powered bass isn’t as easy as it looks, as evidenced in the clip of him practicing with a classic Inverary piece:

Pipe bands using more than one bass drum are uncommon, but the practice dates back to the 1970s. The idea has never caught on, though, mainly due to the jarring visual effect of two people prancing around the circle when one is more than plenty.

Liddell believes using a kick drum will be a discreet way to add depth to the lower register of the sound.

When asked what Inveraray bass drummer Fergus Bryce thinks about it, Liddell said he hasn’t yet told him, but said, “Fergie’s a great guy and the best big drummer in the world. I don’t think he’ll mind.”

When asked how he plans to bring the kick drum into the competition circle, Liddell said he’s still working on a solution. So far, the leading concept is a custom drum mounted on skateboard wheels, attached to his ankle with bungee cords. The band might apply to the RSPBA for special dispensation to begin their performance from a “static start” rather than marching in. The idea is a long shot since it lends itself to a far more entertaining concert formation.

Inveraray & District Lead-Drummer Steven McWhirter did not respond to a request for comment.