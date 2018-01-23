(Video) MacIsaac, Dawson win Toronto Pro Knockout

(Page 1 of 1)

Toronto – February 24, 2018 – The final round of the four-stage PPBSO Toronto Branch’s Professional and Amateur Piping and Snare Drumming Knockout Competitions saw Matt MacIsaac and Harvey Dawson win the top prizes, surviving four stages of the winter-long competitions. Finalists were decided based on points accrued from previous rounds, culminating in the event at a crowded 48th Highlanders of Canada’s Sergeants’ Mess at Moss Park Armoury.



Video of Matt MacIsaac’s winning performance at the 2018 PPBSO Toronto Branch Professional Piping Knockout.

The evening competitions followed a full day of piobaireachd instruction at the More Ceol Mor workshops conducted by guest instructors Donald Lindsay, Bill Livingstone and Dr. Angus MacDonald. After the competitions, MacDonald delivered a recital of light music to an appreciative audience.

(Archie Dewar Memorial Trophy)1st Matt MacIsaac, Stayner, Ontario2nd Glenn Walpole, Toronto3rd Tyler Bridge, Kitchener, OntarioJudge: Dr. Angus MacDonald

Also competing: Brendan Culver, David MacDougall and Dylan Whittemore

Amateur A Division (Grades 1-2, Ed Neigh Memorial Trophy)

1st Charles David Mitchell

2nd Colin Johnstone

3rd Liam Melville

Judge: Dr. Angus MacDonald

Amateur B Division (Grades 3-4)

1st Matthew Parsons

2nd Roy Huang

3rd James Dennison

Judge: Dr. Angus MacDonald

Snare Drumming

Professional MSR

1st Harvey Dawson

Judge: Ken Constable

Amateur A Division (Grade 1-2)

1st Madelyn Neil

Judge: Ken Constable

Amateur B Division (Grades 3-4)

1st James Berry

2nd Lana Korver

3rd Aprille Holmes

Judge: Ken Constable

