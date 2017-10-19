McWhirter wins eighth World Solo Drumming Championship

(Page 1 of 1)

Glasgow – October 21, 2017 – Steven McWhirter was the winner of the RSPBA World Solo Snare Drumming Championship, held at Glasgow Caledonian University. The final round of 12 competed in MSR and Hornpipe & Jig events, the aggregate winning the overall prize. The adult final was narrowed from 37 in the semi-final, and 53 in the first round heats. Nineteen drummers were pre-qualified for the semi-finals based on results from last year’s event.

The competition was likely the final RSPBA event judged by Joe Noble, who was “aged out” as an RSPBA adjudicator after turning 75.

Overall

1st Steven McWhirter, Inveraray & District

2nd Michael McKenna, St. Laurence O’Toole

3rd Blair Brown, St. Thomas Alumni

4th Gareth McLeese, Field Marshal Montgomery

5th William Glenholmes, Vale of Atholl

6th Christopher McNicol, Inveraray & District