New World Baby Championship coming to Glasgow Green

The recent announcement that all Juvenile events will be moved to the Friday at the World Pipe Band Championships in a new “Youth Championship” was met with applause from marketing-savvy people.

But the organizers aren’t stopping there.

Knowing that the media is far less interested in boring images like the Grade 1 World Champions and simply loves to find photos of wee toddlers playing toy bagpipes, a new “Baby Band” grade will debut this August at Glasgow Green.

Open to parents who love to kit out their kids and dogs in darling costumes, Baby Bands can be made up on the spot, sort of like those impromptu soccer-football teams of infants that chase the ball around the pitch with no real purpose but to have their photee taken.

The wee ones won’t even need to play anything, mainly because they’re too wee and the fact that “all the music sounds the same” anyway to those who don’t play pipes or drums.

“The cameras will eat it up!” said one insider who spoke up for fear of speaking up. “I cannae wait to see they darlin’ weans oot there makin’ a right show o’ it.”

pipes|drums found the 1/2 Baby Brigade Pipes & Drums busking on a Scottish hillside,. The band featured “Big Shuggie,” an unfeasibly large 10-month-old destined to be a bass drummer one day.

The event will take up a full hour in the main arena. To accommodate the simply precious spectacle, the Grade 1 events will be moved to behind the Portaloos by the beer tent on the muddy banks of the River Clyde where they’re sure not to bother anyone with their fancy near-perfect performances.