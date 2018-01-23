Nice day for Knysna at Knysna

(Page 1 of 1)

Knysna , South Africa – February 24, 2018 – The Knysna Celtic Festival was the first event of the South African pipe band season, held at the picturesque seaside town of Knysna in the Western Cape. Hometown band, the Grade 2 Knysna & Districts, won both the MSR and the Medley events, and also captured the Street March competition in which bands marching down the main street, form a massed band, and returning up the street packed with people enjoying the spectacle. The weather wasn’t ideal for the event but a welcome relief for the area, which is going through a severe drought.

Open MSR

1st Knysna & Districts (Gr2) (1,1,1,1)

2nd Cape Town Highlanders (2,3,2,2)

3rd Cape Field Artillery (3,2,4,3)

4th Algoa Caledonian (4,4,3,4)

Judges: Roger Davies, Joshua Hogg (piping); Dewar van Dyk (drumming); Thomas Fuller (ensemble)

Open Medley

1st Knysna & Districts (Gr2) (1,1,2,1)

2nd Cape Town Highlanders (2,2,1,2)

3rd St. Andrew’s College, Grahamstown (3,3,3,3)

4th Knysna & Districts (Gr4) (4,4,4,5)

5th Cape Field Artillery (5,5,6,4)

6th Algoa Caledonian (6,6,5,6)

Judges: Rory Bellingan, Thomas Fuller (piping), Anthony Evans (drumming), Roger Davies (ensemble)

