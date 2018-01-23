Nice day for Knysna at Knysna

Published: February 28, 2018
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Knysna , South Africa – February 24, 2018 – The Knysna Celtic Festival was the first event of the South African pipe band season, held at the picturesque seaside town of Knysna in the Western Cape. Hometown band, the Grade 2 Knysna & Districts, won both the MSR and the Medley events, and also captured the Street March competition in which bands marching down the main street, form a massed band, and returning up the street packed with people enjoying the spectacle. The weather wasn’t ideal for the event but a welcome relief for the area, which is going through a severe drought.

Open MSR
1st Knysna & Districts (Gr2) (1,1,1,1)
2nd Cape Town Highlanders (2,3,2,2)
3rd Cape Field Artillery (3,2,4,3)
4th Algoa Caledonian (4,4,3,4)
Judges: Roger Davies, Joshua Hogg (piping); Dewar van Dyk (drumming); Thomas Fuller (ensemble)

Open Medley
1st Knysna & Districts (Gr2) (1,1,2,1)
2nd Cape Town Highlanders (2,2,1,2)
3rd St. Andrew’s College, Grahamstown (3,3,3,3)
4th Knysna & Districts (Gr4) (4,4,4,5)
5th Cape Field Artillery (5,5,6,4)
6th Algoa Caledonian (6,6,5,6)
Judges: Rory Bellingan, Thomas Fuller (piping), Anthony Evans (drumming), Roger Davies (ensemble)

Got results? Send them in so that the entire piping and drumming world can see them!

 

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
MOST RECENT POST
  • Term limits
    Tue, 23 Jan 2018
    Have you ever wondered why change is so slow to come with the rules, regulations, policies and practices of piping and drumming organizations? One cause could be term limits – or the lack of them – for elected executives and … Con …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS March 3, 2018Uist & Barra Solo Piping CompetitionCollege of Piping

March 3, 2018Redding Bagpipe CompetitionRed Lion Hotel Redding, California

March 23, 2018College of Piping LectureBirnam, Perthshire

March 24, 2018SPA Annual Solo Piping Competition for Adults Amateurs and VeteransCollege of Piping, Glasgow

March 31, 2018Toronto Indoor GamesMoss Park Armoury, Toronto

TIP OF THE DAY
Drummers: Get a handle on your players’ tolerances ASAP – mentally, physically and emotionally – in order to get the most out of them, your rehearsals and your performances.
Jon Quigg, City of Washington Pipe Band
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Better bettered – you bet