North Stratton on top at Costa Mesa

Published: May 28, 2017
Costa Mesa, California – May 27, 2017 – The North Stratton Pipe Band of Edmonton, Alberta, won the Grade 2 event at the first day of the annual Costa Mesa Highland Games, against four other contestants. Prince Charles of San Francisco won the drumming.

Grade 2
1st North Stratton (1,1,2,1)
2nd Prince Charles (3,3,1,2)
3rd Cameron Highlanders (2,2,3,4)
4th Wasatch & District (4,4,4,3)
5th Queen City (5,5,5,5)
Judges: Robert Mathieson, Donald MacPhee (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Tom Foley (ensemble)

 

