North Stratton on top at Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa, California – May 27, 2017 – The North Stratton Pipe Band of Edmonton, Alberta, won the Grade 2 event at the first day of the annual Costa Mesa Highland Games, against four other contestants. Prince Charles of San Francisco won the drumming.

