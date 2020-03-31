One piper miffed at contest cancellations

Upset by the constant disruption of his competition pipe band hobby, piper Kaleb Franklin of Engelhart, Ontario, became the world’s only piper to express his dismay.

“I just can’t understand it,” Franklin said as he angrily shoved his prized 1991 Kintail pipes into his oak pipe box after emptying his tube spit trap on the sidewalk after a busking session outside the local pharmacy. “I mean, how bad can this so-called COVID-19 thing get to make it necessary to keep all of us pipers and drummers from doing what we work so hard at? I’m really peeved.”

When shown the recent statistics about tens of thousands of deaths worldwide because the pandemic and the potential for many more in the near future without great vigilance, Franklin remarked, “So? I mean, how many pipers and drummers are there? Tens of thousands. And you’re making people like me really unhappy. No band practices. No pub sessions sharing a big platter of all-you-can-eat chicken wings. No beer tents. No fun.”

With pipe band competitions all over the globe postponed or, more often cancelled outright, the world’s pipe band community has accepted the changes as just a small contribution to stemming the problem.

But Kaleb Franklin, who recently returned from a spring break trip to Daytona Beach, is adamant, and failed to see the logic. But he looked on the bright side.

“It’s okay. I’m pretty sure the World’s will go ahead as a two-day event no matter what,” he confidently predicted.