Pick the Glenfiddich Five to win a MacRae Blackwood Pipe Chanter and a Kintyre Blackwood Practice Chanter from McCallum Bagpipes!

Fancy winning a MacRae Blackwood Pipe Chanter and a Kintyre Blackwood Practice Chanter from McCallum Bagpipes?

Unlike the 10 uber-talented pipers competing at the Glenfiddich Invitational Solo Piping Championships on October 25th at Blair Castle, to win our Pick the Glenfiddich Five contest you need absolutely no talent at all, just plain old luck.

You see, every one of the 10 competitors could finish with the top five aggregate points across the Piobaireachd and MSR events. Every one of them has a chance to win the whole deal and don the Glenfiddich tiara!

All you have to do is choose five pipers in any order you like. To enter is free! You just have to to follow the directions for your chance to win both those prizes, which have a combined value of £450 / $850.

Check out the images for more details of these fabulous prizes.

Okay, here are the 10 pipers (alphabetical by last name) who will compete at this year’s Glenfiddich:

The contest comprises two events, a Piobaireachd and an MSR. The competitor with the overall best results, with a Piobaireachd preference in the event of a tie, is declared Glenfiddich Champion.

What about the judges?

Piobaireachd: Patricia Henderson, Dr. Angus MacDonald, Jack Taylor

Light Music: Peter Hunt, lain MacFadyen, Jim McGillivray

Here are the rules, so please read carefully:

Readers must submit their entry via e-mail – click here. (Please use the template automatically generated. If you have trouble with the auto-generated email, just email your picks with that subject line to editor(at)pipesdrums.com)

Entries must list the competitors in their aggregate order of finish – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th.

Only one entry per e-mail address (all multiple entries from the same e-mail address will be discarded; please don’t try to game the system).

In the event of aggregate ties between piping competitors, the Piobaireachd event determines the winner.

Submissions should include a full postal snail-mail delivery address.

The winning entry must pick the 2025 Glenfiddich Champion – the overall winner of the first prize – correctly.

– the overall winner of the first prize – correctly. Ideally, the winning entry will pick the exact prize list in the exact order of finish.

A random draw will be made if more than one entry gets the list precisely right.

If no entry is entirely correct, the submission that picks the first-prize winner and gains the most points from the following system will win 3 points for choosing a piper in the right spot and 1 point for including a piper who made the top-five aggregate prize list but not in the correct place.

If still tied, a random draw will decide the winner.

Entries close at 18:00 GMT, Friday, October 24th.

Glenfiddich adjudicators, competitors, officials, the Jukeeatholl and his servants are not eligible to win.

The winner will be notified by e-mail (please check your email if you feel your entry might be close), and a story will be published soon after. The winner’s name will be withheld if desired.

Readers are encouraged to browse pipes|drums for results from this year’s solo piping events worldwide.

So, research the players and check out our Big Prizes database for past success at the Glenfiddich and other significant events.

Thanks to our sponsors, McCallum Bagpipes, and good luck to all readers who give our Pick The Glenfiddich Five contest a go – and best of luck to all competitors on October 25th at Blair Atholl Castle.