Pick The Glenfiddich Five to win the first Celtic Heritage Peter Henderson Blackwood Practice Chanter from R.G. Hardie!

In the piping world, October means one thing: the Glenfiddich Invitational Solo Championships, the world’s most prestigious and refined event.

And along with the competition, it means the return of pipes|drums’ Pick The Glenfiddich Five contest!

The winner will receive the first-ever example of the brand-new Celtic Heritage Peter Henderson Blackwood Practice Chanter with a Celtic pattern etched into the blackwood, boxwood sole and a hand-engraved Celtic heritage silver ferrule from R.G. Hardie. The recommended retail price is £465 ($730), and the chanter being offered is the first one the company makes for production.

There are 10 pipers who compete. Just 10. So, one might think that picking the final result would be easy.

It is. Sort of. Kind of. If you’re canny. And perhaps a little bit lucky.

The 10 invitees for the 2022 Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships who got the nod by virtue of results at qualifying competitions:

Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland – overall winner at London in November 2021, second in the Oban Senior Piobaireachd, winner of the Masters.

Glenn Brown, Glasgow – 2021 Bratach Gorm winner at London

Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland – Argyllshire Gathering Highland Society of London Gold Medal winner

Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia – Northern Meeting Silver Star MSR winner

Nick Hudson, Houston – Northern Meeting Highland Society of London Gold Medal winner

Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia – reigning Glenfiddich Champion

Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland – second in the Silver Star Former Winners MSR at the Northern Meeting

Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland – winner of the Clasp at the Northern Meeting and the Senior Piobaireachd at the Argyllshire Gathering

Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland – second prize in the Northern Meeting Clasp

Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland – Oban Former Winners MSR winner

The contest comprises two events, a Piobaireachd and an MSR, the competitor with the overall best results, with a Piobaireachd preference in the event of a tie, declared Glenfiddich Champion.

What about the judges? These are the dudes who will make the decisions and each of them have their musical preferences, so consider wisely.

Piobaireachd: Murray Henderson, Dr. Angus Macdonald and Ronnie McShannon.

MSR: Ian Duncan, Stuart Samson and A. John Wilson.

The competition will be broadcast live on the internet once again, pay-per-view. Tickets to the livestream are £15 (about USD$17) and available here.

And how exactly might you win? Well, here are the rules, so please read carefully:

Readers must submit their entry via e-mail – click here . (Please use the template automatically generated.)

. (Please use the template automatically generated.) Entries must list the competitors in their aggregate order of finish – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th.

Only one entry per e-mail address (all multiple entries from the same e-mail address will be discarded; please don’t try to game the system).

(all multiple entries from the same e-mail address will be discarded; please don’t try to game the system). In the event of aggregate ties between piping competitors, the Piobaireachd event determines the winner.

Submissions must include full postal address.

The winning entry must pick the 2022 Glenfiddich Champion – the overall winner of the first-prize – correctly.

Ideally, the winning entry will pick the exact prize-list in exact order of finish.

If more than one entry gets the list exactly right, a random draw will be made.

If no entry is completely correct, the submission that picks the first-prize winner and gains the most points from the following system will win: 3 points for choosing a piper in the right spot, and 1 point for including a piper who made the top-five aggregate prize list but not in the correct place.

If still tied, a random draw will decide the winner.

Entries close at 18:00 GMT, Friday, October 28th.

Glenfiddich adjudicators, competitors, officials, the Duke of Atholl and his servants are not eligible to win.

The winner will be notified by e-mail and a story will be published soon after. The winner’s name will be withheld, if desired.

As a reference, here in alphabetical order are the 10 pipers contending for the prizes at the 2022 Glenfiddich Championship. Readers are encouraged to browse pipes|drums for results from this year’s solo piping events from around the world.

So, be sure to research the players and check out our Big Prizes database for past success at the Glenfiddich and other major events.

Thanks to our sponsors, R.G. Hardie, and good luck to all readers who give our Pick The Glenfiddich Five contest a go – and best of luck to all competitors on October 29th at Blair Atholl Castle.