Pick the Six 2017!

Published: July 29, 2017
The World Pipe Band Championships are only a few weeks away, and you know what that means . . .it’s time for pipes|drums’ annual Pick the Six contest!

All you have to do is predict the prize list for the Grade 1 competition at the World’s – or be the closest to getting it right – and you will win another terrific quarry of products and services contributed by current and recent advertisers with pipes|drums.

Entering is easy! Details can be found after you check out the full list of prizes from our sponsors and pipes|drums itself.

Our generous advertisers know good opportunities when they see them, and have stepped up with a list of products and services unparalleled in the piping and drumming world. (All retail amounts are in Canadian dollars.)

 

BagpipeLessons.comA one-year membership to the BagpipeLessons.com Studio. Retail price: $240.

 

Colin MacLellan Reeds six chanter reeds of your choice, retail price $95.

 

