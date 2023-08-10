Pick The Six to win a glorious prize pack of goods and services worth almost $5,000!

pipes|drums and our many generous advertisers are pleased to bring readers our annual Pick The Six winner-take-all contest that invites you to predict the top-six finishers in Grade 1 at the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow, August 18-19!

It’s pretty simple: just follow the directions and rules at the end of our list of fabulous prizes, and fire off your pick!

After the big do on Glasgow Green is done and dusted, we’ll tabulate the entries and announce the big winner.

Let’s take a look at the list of awesome prizes that one canny (and, let’s face it, lucky) winner – maybe you – will receive (all suggested retail list prices are shown in Canadian dollars, and many of the descriptions come straight from the company):

A Blair Digital Chanter with plain mounts AND a Cutoff Pedal ($940)

The Blair Digital Chanter is a remarkable instrument that brings world-class bagpipe sounds to your fingertips, complete with authentic finger holes and a stunning OLED screen. The sound is amazing, the design is modern, and its authentic feel creates a versatile instrument with nine different Bagpipes onboard ranging from Highland Bagpipes to Scottish Smallpipes. Moreover, there’s access to an expansive collection of 21 additional bagpipe types available for free download. This instrument is designed to accommodate any piper’s preferences and can be fully customized to suit your unique finger placement.

The Blair Digital Chanter also features a built-in Metronome for precision timing, a professional Reverb, EQ, Pan and Pitch control for fine tuning sound, and adjustable Vibrato on each note for expression. Notably, the instrument boasts a built-in MIDI interface, allowing seamless connection to your PC for expanded possibilities and integration with music software.

With its innovative design and cutting-edge technology, the Blair Digital Chanter is a gateway to a world of musical possibilities.

Watch and hear the Blair Digital Chanter.

Great Highland Bagpipe https://youtu.be/yLx97qy25PM

G Major Smallpipes https://youtu.be/SlO6xnAH3Og

A Major Smallpipes https://youtu.be/BTbmpGyXrOg

Uilleann Bagpipe https://youtu.be/GwFuTIMGZhE

Three Piobaireachd Downloads plus either winner’s choice of an audio or ebook of Bruce’s Performance, Delivering Your Own Awesome book. ($110 total)

Alex Duthart’s classic books 1 and 2. ($104)

One pipe chanter and two-dozen pipe reeds, both of the winner’s choice. ($512 total)

A Highland Gear Gen 5.1 bag cover. ($150)

Any Lee & Sons pipe bag in any configuration or material (size, hide, zipper, grommets, etc.) that suits you best. ($500)

A McCallum Bagpipes PC9 full-mounted long blackwood practice chanter with engraved sole, bowl, ferrule and mouthpiece tube. ($444)

A complete Mooseture Moisture Control System. ($120)

A copy of Jim McGillivray’s must-have educational practice book, Rhythmic Fingerwork. ($40)

A hardbound copy, signed by compiler/author Lincoln Hilton, of the fabulous Ceol Beag book. ($160)

A 25-year subscription to the world’s most-read piping and drumming publication. Retail value: $250 (£161).

A copy of Iain MacDonald’s award-winning I Piped, That She Might Dance ($25) and a $50 credit for goods ordered through Reelpipes.com

A prize package including R.G. Hardie’s new Celtic heritage blackwood practice chanter ($410) and merchandise – new pipe band towel ($12.50), black beanie ($26), water thermos ($26), baseball cap ($20.50) and pipe band plugs ($20.50).

A fun small pipe that plays at 460 HZ. One tenor and one bass drone out of a common stock. Water trap in the mouthpiece. It is two instruments in one. A small pipe and a can be adapted to a long-size practice chanter. Another unique product from Pipers’ Choice Bagpipes & Accessories. ($399)

$100 gift certificate.

Six Walsh practice chanter reeds and a Walsh practice chanter reed protector. ($86)

Holy smokes! That’s almost $5,000 worth of prizes! ($4,547.50, to be exact.)

And all you have to do is pick the six correctly, or more correctly than anyone else, and sit back and wait for the prizes to roll in!

Okay, so here are the rules, which you really should read very carefully (we don’t want your entry to be DQed by one of our stringent stewards):

Readers must submit their entry via e-mail – click here (editor@pipesdrums.com) with “Pick the Six” in the subject line).

List your choices for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th prizes in the overall Grade 1 competition (see list of bands competing below).

Only one entry per e-mail address (all multiple entries from the same e-mail address will be discarded. So please don’t attempt to stuff the box.). This is important. If you enter more than once from an email address, ALL of your entries will be discarded, since there’s no way for us to know which one to count.

Entries must list the bands in their order of finish – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th.

Submissions must include the sender’s postal mailing address.

The winning entry must pick the 2023 World Pipe Band Champion – the winner of the aggregate first prize in the World’s Grade 1 Final competition.

Ideally, the winning entry will pick the exact prize list in the exact order of finish.

If no entry is completely correct, the submission that picks the first prize-winner and gains the most points from the following system: 3 points for choosing a band in the right spot, and 1 point for including a band that made the final prize list but not in the correct place.

If more than one entry gets the list exactly right, or if there is a tie for most points, a random draw or draws will be made.

Entries close at 18:00 GMT, Thursday, August 17th.

RSPBA adjudicators, officials, stewards and judges are not eligible to win. (They probably wouldn’t get it right anyway.)

The winner will be notified by e-mail and a story will be posted on the site following the World’s. This could take a bit to determine, so please be patient. The winner’s name will be withheld, if desired.

All prizes will be sent to the winner directly from the sponsors (sponsors will cover any shipping costs).

For reference, this year’s Grade 1 World Championship will be decided on Friday and Saturday, August 18-19. Each band competes in four events – two MSRs and two Medleys – with the combined tally determining the result.

Here are the draws for each day of competitions:

Friday (order of play)

Auckland & District (New Zealand) St. Laurence O’Toole (Republic of Ireland) Police Scotland Fife (Scotland) Manawatu Scottish (New Zealand) Simon Fraser University (Canada) St. Thomas Alumni (USA) Closkelt (Northern Ireland) Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland) Johnstone (Scotland) Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland) ScottishPower (Scotland) 78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada) Inveraray & District (Scotland) Canterbury Caledonian Society (New Zealand) Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland) Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)

Saturday

Canterbury Caledonian Society Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Auckland & District Manawatu Scottish St. Laurence O’Toole Closkelt Johnstone Field Marshal Montgomery St. Thomas Alumni Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia Simon Fraser University ScottishPower 78th Fraser Highlanders Police Scotland Fife Police Scotland & Federation Inveraray & District

Stay tuned to pipes|drums, since we could well add more prizes to the Pick The Six motherlode of goodies.

Thanks again to our wonderful advertisers, and good luck to readers and good luck to all bands competing on August 17th and 18th!