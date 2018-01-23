pipes|drums is getting a new ensemble!

Published: March 6, 2018
We have been working on an exciting new design that will showcase our best content in a whole new light. Stay tuned for our new look debuting this week!

You can also look forward to finding some of the best quality products for piping and drumming from our advertisers with the addition of The pipes|drums Shop.

Important changes

Several improvements are being made to 1) how you log-in to pipes|drums as a subscriber or a free-content-only registration, and 2) the system for subscribers.

  • In future, subscribers will log-in with their email address only. (No more usernames!) If you previously had multiple usernames registered under one email, your accounts will be consolidated into one. You then will be able to edit your username — the name visible when you post a comment or a Classified ad or an Event — in the new My Account section.
  • Subscribers will receive a confirmation of renewal from PayPal when their paid subscription comes close to expiring. In order to maintain your subscription, you will need to approve the renewal of the reoccurring payment in PayPal when it arrives.
  • Below you will find a subscription process to enable us to send you our new regular newsletter and other occasional items by email. Please take a second or two to complete and submit the simple form.

That’s it! We just wanted to give you a heads-up about these exciting changes and, of course, to say thanks again for reading and subscribing to pipes|drums.

Stay tuned . . .

