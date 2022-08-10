Quick, quick, it’s time to pick, pick for your chance to win nearly $6,000/£4,000 worth of prizes!

Only one day left to get your predictions in for pipes|drums’ 2022 Pick The Six contest. If you’re canny and a little bit lucky, you could receive a bountiful prize pack of piping and drumming goodies from our advertisers valued at nearly $6,000 / £4,000!

If you’re in Scotland, be sure to access our handy guide to Grade 1 band practices and maybe go hear a few in action. You’re guaranteed to see and hear confidence come through.

Our first Pick The Six was back in 2009 and the winner of the 2019 contest was Sébastien Boudigou of Brittany.

The rules and regulations follow below.

You have until 18:00 GMT (13:00 ET), Thursday, August 11th to send in your entry.

Just take a gander at all the goodies that could be coming your way:

BagpipeLessons.com Inner Circle Membership gives the winner one year of exclusive access to the online library with hundreds of videos, tunes, lessons, and courses on nearly every piping topic AND weekly live online video group classes with Jori Chisholm and World Champion Guest Instructors. All live classes are recorded to watch anytime, anywhere. Retail value: $540 ( £ 348).

Perfect Angle Blowpipe Positioner Keeps your blowpipe securely at the perfect angle, for ideal posture, optimal ergonomics, greatest stamina and most overall comfort. Retail value: $51 ( £ 31).

Tone Protector Exclusive Deluxe Bundle Tone Protector: Digital Chanter Cap With Two-way Humidity Control. Retail value: $90 ( £ 58). Tone Protector Reed Case: Digital Chanter Cap With Two-way Humidity Control. Retail value: $64 ( £41.50). Bagpipe Gauge. Retail value: $128 ( £83). Piper’s Ultimate Reed Poker. Retail value: $45 ( £29). Piper’s Advantage Bagpipe Phone Mount. Retail value: $51 ( £33).

World Online Piping & Drumming Championships entry – Entry for up to ten events for the next online piping and drumming competition in Summer or Fall 2022. Retail value: $231 ( £149).

The Piper’s Metronome app for iOS — the world’s first metronome made by pipers for pipers. Packed with powerful features for pipers at every level.

A Blair Digital Chanter, a Blair Cutoff Pedal, and an online setup session. Combined retail value: $940 (£604).

A special digital prize package:

Two-dozen pipe chanter reeds picked for whichever chanter you, your band or your favourite piper plays. Retail value: $560 (£360).

Six chanter reeds of the winner’s choice in preferred strength. Retail value: $124 (£80). And 160 piobaireachds played by Captain John A. MacLellan MBE from start to finish on the pipes and a copy of John A. MacLellan’s Complete Collection of CeolMor and accompanying CDs. Retail value: $390 (£250).

One Gannaway Zip & Collar Pipe Bag. Retail value: $318 (£205).

A Highland Hanger. Retail value $35 (£23), a Generation 5.1 bag cover with bag retention system with two Dycem patches. Retail value: $140 (£91), and one pair of Highland Gear embroidered flashes, thistle or Celtic knot design. Retail value: $25 (£16).

One set of Henderson Harmonic Deluxe Drone Reeds. Retail value: $97 (£62.75).

A voucher for a full bundle download from Murray Henderson’s Piobaireachd Studio (video presentations/practice chanter demonstration/MP3 of me playing tune on pipes), with a tune of your choosing from the choice of 35 currently available on Murray’s website. Retail value: $27 (£16.50).

A pipe bag of the winner’s choosing in cowhide, goatskin, sheepskin or sheepskin. Retail value: $500 (£323).

A fully engraved McCallum long blackwood practice chanter – the winner can pick the engraving pattern of their choice. Retail value: $380 (£245).

The new McCallum Go Pad for drummers. Retail value: $47 (£30).

Five hundred PipeTunes.ca credits. Retail value: $105 (£68).

A 25-year subscription to the world’s most-read piping and drumming publication. Retail value: $250 (£161).

A copy of I Piped, That She Might Dance by Iain Macdonald, the historical novel based on the life of Angus MacKay (1813-1859). Retail value: $24.99 (£16).

R.G. Hardie’s new grey Deluxe Pipe Case. Retail price: $186 (£120).

A set of Pipers’ Choice Kitchen Pipes, retail price $375 (£241), with Soft Carrying Case, retail vale $35 (£23).

A $75 (£50) gift card for whatever you’d like to get from Terry Lee’s piping and drumming supplies business.

That’s a veritable Laird of Coll’s Barge worth of prizes!

Okay, so here are the rules, which you really should read very carefully (we don’t want your entry to be DQed by one of our stringent stewards):

Readers must submit their entry via e-mail – click here (editor@pipesdrums.com) with “Pick the Six” in the subject line).

Only one entry per e-mail address (all multiple entries from the same e-mail address will be discarded. So please don’t attempt to stuff the box.). This is important. If you enter more than once from an email address, ALL of your entries will be discarded, since there’s no way for us to know which one to count.

Entries must list the bands in their order of finish – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th.

Submissions must include the sender’s postal mailing address.

The winning entry must pick the 2022 World Pipe Band Champion – the winner of the aggregate first-prize in the World’s Grade 1 Final competition.

Ideally, the winning entry will pick the exact prize-list in exact order of finish.

If no entry is completely correct, the submission that picks the first prize-winner and gains the most points from the following system: 3 points for choosing a band in the right spot, and 1 point for including a band that made the final prize list but not in the correct place.

If more than one entry gets the list exactly right, or if there is a tie for most points, a random draw or draws will be made.

Entries close at 18:00 GMT, Thursday, August 11th .

RSPBA adjudicators and officials are not eligible to win.

The winner will be notified by e-mail and a story will be posted on the site following the World’s. This could take a bit to determine, so please be patient. The winner’s name will be withheld, if desired.

All prizes will be sent to the winner directly from the sponsors (sponsors will cover any shipping costs).

For reference, this year’s Grade 1 World Championship will be decided on Friday and Saturday, August 12-13. Each band competes in four events – two MSRs and two Medleys – with the combined tally determining the result.

Here are the draws for each day of competitions:

Friday (order of play)

78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada) Simon Fraser University (Canada) Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland) Closkelt (Northern Ireland) City of Dunedin (USA) ScottishPower (Scotland) Inveraray & District (Scotland) St. Thomas Alumni (USA) Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland) Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland) Police Scotland Fife (Scotland) Johnstone (Scotland) Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland) St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)

Saturday (order of play)

Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia 78th Fraser Highlanders ScottishPower Police Scotland Fife Police Scotland & Federation City of Dunedin Field Marshal Montgomery St. Laurence O’Toole Inveraray & District Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Closkelt St. Thomas Alumni Johnstone Simon Fraser University

Thank you to our terrific advertisers, and good luck to you and to all competing at the World Pipe Band Championships!