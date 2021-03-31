Relax: further ‘easement’ by world associations will ensure regular movement will return soon

A coalition of piping and drumming associations around the world has combined to provide further “easement” of playing requirements for bands and soloists eager to get back to competition.

Rather than have to play anything, competitors will just have to stand there doing nothing while constipated adjudicators make their wildly subjective judgments, satiating their innate need to feel powerful.

The relaxing of the rules builds on the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s recent announcement of an “easement” for bands playing at competitions that are unlikely to happen anyway, but will keep a glimmer of hope alive and put further pressure on bands to pay their membership dues.

Think of this easement as something like a laxative to unblock the scene to get things moving once again.

World associations, many facing the same need to retain paying members, recognized right away that “easement” is a perfect way to tease members, but also realized that, by doing away with the requirement to play at all, they can still satisfy the real reasons why pipers and drummers exist: competition and beer.

“Think of this easement as something like a laxative to unblock the scene to get things moving once again,” said one association leader who asked that his name not be used. “The easement will also prevent crap playing, while offering great competition that will foster the usual bickering about every single decision and result. After 18 months of nothing, more competitive nothing will be a purgative.”

Under the relaxed rules, pipers, drummers and bands won’t even have to wear Highland dress, because that’s seen as a hassle, too. They can wear whatever they like, and simply show up to saunter around while judges size them up to make their arbitrary decisions.

Before the pandemic, bands all over the world had become accustomed to never competing unless they were able to field every single player, opting to stay home rather than make music even at their local games.

“Goodness knows, we simply can’t have over-anal players devastated by not playing to their 100% potential – that’s just not fair to them,” the source added. “The clear solution is to get rid of the playing aspect. And all that wool. But the beer remains. Hopefully, this will keep all of us regular from here on.”

At publication time, the RSPBA had not replied to a request for comment.