Scotland’s Donald Society appoints former US president new chieftain

The powerful Donald Society of Scotland has reportedly appointed the twice-impeached recent US president, Donald J. Trump, as its new honourary chieftain.

The disgraced former president is no stranger to Scotland. His long-lamented mother, Mary MacLeod (seriously), was an immigrant from the Isle of Lewis, and Trump has invested heavily to elbow his way into the country by way of screwing up several prestigious golf courses.

Canny pipes|drums readers might recall that Trump announced his new “Piper’s Eagle” golf course in 2012, an ill-fated building project at the holy piobaireachd site of Boreraig on the Isle of Skye that planned to incorporate various landmarks into a playground for rich Americans whose idea of golf is six hours of driving around in an electric buggy and kicking balls back onto the fairway.

After extensive bulldozing, Piper’s Eagle ran out of money, Deutsche Bank called in loans, and the pristine Boreraig landscape was left as a giant mess of hardscrabble dirt, much like Trump’s recently demolished casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

It is believed that he will incite the thousands of weary and fed up pipers and drummers standing in the rain for hours as every last band on earth parades by.

In his role as Chieftain of the Donald Society, Trump will reign over many Highland games all over the world, wearing the ceremonial chains. It is widely speculated that he will be the Honourary Grand Poo-bah of the 2022 World Pipe Band Championships. It is believed that he will incite the thousands of weary and fed up pipers and drummers standing in the rain for hours as every last band on earth parades by to storm 45 Washington Street to demand a refund.

Previous honourary chieftains of the Donald Society include Ronald McDonald, the madcap clown mascot of the fast-food chain; Don Henley, failed pipe band drummer and founding member of the Eagles; and Justin Bieber.

In 2016, Trump promised to sponsor a “superband,” but that project also never got off the ground. The band had planned to wear gold lamé kilts, satin red ties, tasseled loafers, and, in tribute to Trump’s famous hair-weave, blonde mini-feather-bonnets, but Trump’s promises were never fulfilled because they refused to make him pipe-major.

