(Page 1 of 1)

The Grade 1 St. Laurence O’Toole of Dublin has officially confirmed that it will headline the annual show at the Royal Glasgow Concert Hall in Glasgow, this year on August 15th, returning to the pipe band world’s biggest stage for the first time in eight years.

pipes|drums broke the news of the concert more than a month ago, and tickets – priced at £20 – went on sale online on February 17th.

+ Confirmed: SLOT in for August concert

The concert is being named “Turas Ceoil” in Irish Gaelic, translated in English as “musical journey,” with an English subhead of “Resume,” continuing what seems to have become a tradition of giving the Pre-World’s concerts a one-word title.

“In 2010 we marked our 100 year anniversary by performing our much anticipated ‘Evolution’ concert to a sell-out crowd,” St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe-Major Alen Tully said in a statement. ” ‘Turas Ceoil – Resume’ will take our audience on a journey through the ages, paying homage to where we have come from a musical perspective right through to where we are today. We have a rich musical gene which runs both within the bands own history and through our Irish roots and we believe our show will really bring that to life. We can’t wait to take to the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall stage once again.”

He would not give much away about the planned content for the show, but did say, “I think it will be a very different show to what’s gone before. The name has been chosen for a reason as the full title gives clues to the theme of the show. We don’t plan on this being a regular concert; we want to be a bit different with this one and capture the imagination while keeping the audience fully engaged. For definite it’s going to be different to what’s gone before.”

The 2010 concert was one of the most fun events in pipe band history, with the band taking the audience through a singing rendition of the Irish classic song, “The Old Triangle.” The show was extremely well-received, gaining a sensational review in pipes|drums by Jenny Hazzard.

+ Highly evolved

In 2010, St. Laurence O’Toole went on to win the World Pipe Band Championship a few days later.

The band released DVD of the “Evolution” concert in early 2011, which received a glowing review from Donald McBride on pipes|drums.

+ Revolutionary

The annual concert has been put on each year by the Glasgow Skye Association Pipe Band since 1994. Glasgow Skye is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary as a band in 2018, and was promoted to Grade 1 after the 2017 season.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]