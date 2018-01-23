The solstice: World’s 2017 highlights

(Page 1 of 1)

Today is the piping and drumming solstice – exactly six month since the last World Pipe Championships and exactly six months until the next.

Seems like just yesterday when Inveraray & District and all the other winners were jumping for joy on Glasgow Green, and it will seem like just tomorrow when another 200-odd pipe bands storm Glasgow for another Piping Live!

We’ve been told by not a few people that pipes|drums has done more to promote the World Pipe Band Championships over the last 30 years than any other media outlet on earth, including the BBC.

We’ve save this video of highlights from Piping Live! and the World’s, just for this moment.

It is said that if you stand on top of the western gates to Glasgow Green at daybreak and look due east, you will see the sun rising perfectly over the tip of the Nelson Monument obelisk. The shadow will point exactly to the practice space on Glasgow Green of the next Grade 1 winner.

Someone try it and please be sure to send us that video.

We hope that you enjoy our look back on World’s Week 2017 . . .