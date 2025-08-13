Time is ticking to do your Pick the Sixing!

It’s the greatest competition this side of the greatest pipe band competition – it’s time for pipes|drums’ annual Pick the Six, where our wise and canny readers get the opportunity to put their, um, wisdom and canniness to work by predicting the top six overall finishers in Grade 1 at the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow, August 15-16.

Deadline for entry is 18:00 GMT, Thursday, August 16th!

We have another bevy of great prizes, kindly contributed by our wonderful advertisers. All told, more than $7,000 worth of terrific goods and services will go to one lucky and astute reader.

It’s simple: follow the directions and rules at the end of our list of fabulous prizes and send in your pick!

After the big event on Glasgow Green is over, we’ll tabulate the entries and announce the incredibly smart winner.

And now, have a gander at the list of awesome prizes that one shrewd winner – maybe you – will receive (all suggested retail list prices are shown in Canadian dollars, and the descriptions come straight from the company that donated them).

Sponsors are listed alphabetically, and the blurbs about the company are from their websites.

“Jori Chisholm founded BagpipeLessons.com in 1999 with a simple goal of providing high-quality information for learning the bagpipes. Jori has been teaching online one-on-one video lessons since 2003, and was featured on the front page of the New York Times in a story about the growth of online music lessons. He also created the world’s first series of bagpipe tune and video lessons, which have been downloaded by thousands of pipers around the world.”

Prizes:

Tone Protector Deluxe Starter Pack! – protect your sound with the award-winning and best-selling Tone Protector Chanter Cap and Reed Case with Two-Way Humidity Control.

InTune™ Mic: Wireless Clip-on Instrument Microphone for Smartphones! – achieve perfect bagpipe tuning anywhere. Ultra-light, super compact and works with all the most popular devices and apps. Dual model for both Apple and USB devices.

Piper’s Advantage™ Bagpipe Phone Mount! – unleash the power of your smartphone and all of your favorite apps when playing your pipes. Works with tuners, metronomes, audio/video, sheet music, and more! Works perfectly with the InTune Mic.

Perfect Angle™ Blowpipe Positioner! – keeps your blowpipe securely at the perfect angle for ideal posture, optimal ergonomics, greatest stamina and most overall comfort.

Total retail value: $432 / £234

Prize:

A Blair Digital Chanter!

An amazing playing experience that allows you to play all day and night, and will keep the entire family happy!

With nine different Bagpipes onboard and access to a free library of more than 21 additional instruments, it’s much more than just a chanter. The sound is amazing, the design is modern, and its authentic feel creates a versatile instrument. Add the Ergo bag, a pre-formed bag with cutoff sensor for starting/ stopping, and you have a fully-fledged bagpipe for playouts and performance. This instrument is designed to accommodate any piper’s sound preferences and can be fully customized to suit your way of playing.

The Blair Digital Chanter also features a built-in Metronome for precision timing, a professional Reverb, EQ, Pan and Pitch change for fine tuning, and adjustable Vibrato on each note for expression. Notably, the instrument boasts a built-in MIDI interface, allowing seamless connection to your PC for expanded possibilities and integration with music software.

Designed, built, and supported with cutting-edge technology, the Blair Digital Chanter is a gateway to a world of musical possibilities. www.blairbagpipes.com

Watch and hear the Blair Digital Chanter.

Great Highland Bagpipe

G Major Smallpipes

A Major Smallpipes Uilleann Bagpipe

Retail value: $807 / £438

Prizes:

A subscription to Bruce Gandy’s “Essential Piobaireachd Foundations” course (and if you already own it, you’ll get the second one).

One of Bruce Gandy’s books in ebook format.

Total retail value: $170 / £92

“Custom Drum Sound is a company expert in all aspects of pipe band drumming, selling and servicing drums for the Canadian Military, Cadet Units, Police, Fire and civilian pipe bands all over Canada and the USA.”

Prize:

A $500 / £272 voucher from CDS!

“Chesney Chanters & Reeds have been the choice of the last 13 Grade 1 World Champions.”

Prizes:

Two plastic Chesney pipe chanters!

Thirty Chesney chanter reeds!

Total retail value: $1,843 / £1,000

“At the Piper’s Dojo (and our online school, “Dojo University”), we are passionate about helping musicians like you master the art of playing the bagpipes. Whether you’re a beginner just starting your musical journey or an experienced piper looking to take your skills to the next level, we have the resources, courses, and community to support you every step of the way.”

Prize:

A six-month Dojo U premium membership!

Retail value: $371 / £201

“Lee & Sons Bagpipes Ltd. was established in 2012. This work and passion go into each product they produce. Their production facility in Surrey, British Columbia, has become a busy place with the addition of other employees and products. Each chanter reed is hand-made and tested in a variety of different pipe chanters to ensure they are excellent. Each pipe bag is hand-made and patiently clamped, glued and sewn to achieve the highest quality possible. Each bagpipe is hand-turned on thoroughly-aged African blackwood. There are no shortcuts taken in our workshop.”

Prize:

Any pipe bag of the winner’s choosing: cowhide, goatskin, or sheepskin!

Retail value: $500 / £271

“In 2002, Lyons Bagpipes & Highland Supplies began to look further into the pipe band market and decided to move into the design, development and production of its products. These exclusive products are now recognized worldwide, which has placed Lyons Bagpipes & Highland Supplies on the map for service, expertise and superb quality. Lyons Bagpipes & Highland Supplies thrives on great service and offers solid expert advice to all pipers and pipe bands everywhere.”

Prizes:

A Moose Valve!

A Moose Camlock!

Total retail value: $72 / £39

“Since 1998 we have crafted our McCallum Bagpipes and McCallum pipe chanters, and over the years added a range of products including the McC² Solo Chanter designed by Willie McCallum, a McCallum ‘Bruce Gandy’ pipe chanter, McCallum Black Acetyl Bagpipes, McCallum Classic Collection Bagpipes and a growing range of MacRae Bagpipes, and MacRae pipe chanters and practice chanters by Stuart Liddell. We also have an extensive range of McCallum practice chanters, MG Reeds, McCallum folk pipes and have designed our Scottish reelpipes, smallpipes and Irish uilleann pipes in partnership with Fred Morrison.”

Prizes:

The new blackwood MacRae Pipe Chanter by Pipe-Major Stuart Liddell MBE, including a branded protective tube with reed protector and a pipe chanter reed!

Approx. retail value: $590 / £320

“Modern Piping, founded by Lincoln Hilton, offers premium bagpipe tools, free and premium sheet music, and the industry’s best bagpipe case. With over 40 volumes of music and the innovative Hilton Chanter, we’re inspiring pipers worldwide.”

Prize:

A copy of Lincoln Hilton’s Ceol Beag music collection!

Retail value: $125 / £68

A 25-year subscription to the world’s most-read piping and drumming publication!

Total retail value: $250 / £161

“Reelpipes.com was established by Iain MacDonald in 2005 and has since offered a full range of bagpipe and pipe band supplies, including bagpipe parts and accessories, maintenance supplies, bagpipe reeds, and services to help make your pipes work and sound better. We supply band chanters, reeds, bags, and instruments to some of North America’s best pipe bands, many community and youth pipe bands, and many soloists across North America.”

Prizes:

Total retail value: $185 / £100

“R.G. Hardie Bagpipes, founded in 1950, is one of the most respected and longstanding names in the world of bagpipe manufacture. Over the decades, we have built a reputation for high-quality craftsmanship and innovative designs. Our bagpipes and pipe chanters are played by world champion pipe bands and elite solo pipers.”

Prizes:

Total retail value: $328 / £178

“Scott’s Highland Services, Ltd. has been a family owned and operated business since 1979. Scott’s specializes in serving customers with the highest level knowledge of bagpipe and drum products as well hands on assistance with your musical needs. Over the years Scott’s has diversified in offering their customers a variety of Scottish and Irish gift items for cultured enthusiasts. Please take the time to browse our expansive catalog and as always, please contact us to see how we can help.”

Prizes:

Total retail value: $609 / £342

“Unparalleled quality control and sound service. Retail and trade enquiries are always welcome. Your order will be shipped with an invoice. When you receive your order, please return payment to John Elliott of Toronto. As all Sound Supreme Reeds are individually tested.”

Prize:

One dozen pipe chanter reeds made to order.

Retail value: $180 / £98

“Tartantown stocks the best and most desired products such as Bagpipes, Kilt rentals & many more for individual dancers & pipers.”

A $150 / £82 voucher to apply to anything you want from Tartantown!

ThermaCuff warmers are woven elastic polyester cuffs which are worn on one or both wrists. Their interior pockets hold environmentally friendly hand warmer pads to keep wrists, hands and fingers warm in cold weather. When activated, the hand warmer pads reach a temperature of between 57 c (135 f) to 70 c (158 f) heating the blood vessels in the wrist, which in turn provide immediate and prolonged heat to the wrist, hands and fingers, keeping them warm for up to 10 hours. ThermaCuffs are ideal for individuals who are involved in any outside cool or cold weather activity, where they need to maintain both warmth and dexterity in their hands. ThermaCuffs may also provide temporary relief to individuals suffering from arthritis or repetitive strain in the wrists, hands or fingers.

Prize:

Five pairs of Thermacuff warmers!

Total retail value: $75 / £41

Wawaweewa!

That’s an incredible total prize package value of $7,187 / £3,907!

Now, you might ask, How can I win this amazing trove of products and services from the most savvy companies in the piping and drumming universe?

Well, simply put, you can’t win if you don’t play, and here’s how to play:

And all you have to do is pick the six correctly, or more correctly than anyone else, and sit back and wait for the prizes to roll in!

RULES

Read very carefully (we don’t want your entry to be DQed):

Readers must submit their entry via e-mail – click here [editor(at)pipesdrums.com] with “Pick the Six 2025” in the subject line.

List your choices for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th prizes in the overall Grade 1 competition (see list of bands competing below).

Ideally, the winning entry will pick the exact prize list in the exact order of finish.

If no entry is completely correct, the submission that picks the first prize-winner and gains the most points from the following system: 3 points for choosing a band in the right spot and 1 point for including a band that made the final prize list but not in the correct place.

The winning entry must pick the 2025 World Pipe Band Champion – the winner of the aggregate first prize in the World’s Grade 1 Final competition. (Even if you get the most points, but don’t pick the correct winner, you will not win.)

– the winner of the aggregate first prize in the World’s Grade 1 Final competition. (Even if you get the most points, but don’t pick the correct winner, you will not win.) If more than one entry gets the list exactly right, or if there is a tie for most points, a random draw or draws will be made.

Only one entry per e-mail address will be discarded (multiple entries from the same e-mail address will be discarded, so please don’t attempt to stuff the box). This is important. If you enter more than once from an email address, ALL of your entries will be discarded since there’s no way for us to know which one to count.

Submissions must include the sender’s postal mailing address.

Entries close at 18:00 GMT, Thursday, August 14th.

RSPBA adjudicators, officials, stewards and judges are not eligible to win. BBC people: don’t bother. Boiled burger vendors and bouncy castle carnies are welcome to enter, though.

The winner will be notified by e-mail, and a story will be posted on the site following the World’s. This could take a bit to determine, so please be patient. The winner’s name will be withheld if desired.

All prizes will be sent directly to the winner from the sponsors (sponsors will cover shipping costs).

For reference, this year’s Grade 1 World Championship will be decided on Friday and Saturday, August 15-16. Each band competes in four events — two MSRs and two Medleys — and the combined tally determines the result.

Competing Grade 1 bands (alphabetically listed:

78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)

Closkelt (Northern Ireland)

Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)

Inveraray & District (Scotland)

Johnstone (Scotland)

Manawatu Scottish (New Zealand)

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)

Police Scotland Fife (Scotland)

Ravara (Northern Ireland)

Scottish Power (Scotland)

Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)

Simon Fraser University (Canada)

St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)

St. Thomas Alumni (USA)

Stay tuned to pipes|drums, since we could add more prizes to the Pick the Six motherlode of goodies.

Thanks again to our fabulous advertisers.

Good luck to readers and best wishes to all bands competing on August 15th and 16th!