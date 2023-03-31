World’s to use artificial intelligence for judging and livestream

Not only will bands make history by winning at the 2023 World Pipe Band Championships, but the event will also become the first piping and drumming competition to implement artificial intelligence for judging the Grade 1 competition.

Ever the innovators, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association has been experimenting with AI systems for the real-time assessment of competing bands. Working like an interpretive decoder, band performances will be fed into an AI system that will determine the musical and technical merits of the MSR or medley.

In partnership with the Singer Sewing Machine Company of Clydebank, the RSPBA has implemented blockchain technology to decide the winning performances.

Artificial intelligence has determined that, based on the last 50 years of World’s winners, any band that plays “The Clan MacRae,” “Blair Drummond,” and “The High Road to Linton” will have an instant edge in an MSR, while a medley composed of a hornpipe, four parts of a jig, a dreary air with badly blown Ds, two two-parted strathspeys based on 6/8 marches, and a bunch of two-parted reels ending with a hot mess of harmony will have an edge.

The blockchain/AI system also analyzed hundreds of RSPBA judges’ scoresheets to come up with the ideal cliché-riddled, insipid comments to provide bands with zero intelligent feedback, while at the same time absolve the machine from being blamed for anything.

“Aye, I always thought judging was based on being artificially intelligent, but this just goes to show that I was right,” said one RSPBA insider who wasn’t even sure of his own name. “Ah couldnae believe it when yon machine printed out a crit sheet that I swear could have been written by me, except with everything spelt right.”

BBC Scotland is also reportedly getting on the AI bandwagon, so to speak. The new “BotBC” division of the Beeb will be on the scene, and the usual team of commentators will be replaced by slow-talking, monotone disembodied computer voices, “Jackie Bot” and “Jim.”

Similar to the blockchain AI judging system implemented by the RSPBA, BotBC Scotland will ingest performances and spit out commentary guaranteed to entertain audiences.

A leaked transcribed beta test commentary from Jackie Bot: “Wonderful intonation there, with mid-section supporting well. Some issues with the effin Ds. But let me talk through this performance to give a shout out to my many bot friends out there that are plugged in today, such as all the AI nerds at Boghall & Botgate, Bots & Dykehead, and the Botty Call Pipe Band. And just look at Pipe-Major Felix, he’s one happy roast chicken crisp. And saggy blowing there reminds me of another anecdote . . . “

The RSPBA did not respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson for BBC Scotland said, “BotBC allows us to save money on paying human beings to do things, even though we spent more than £2.5-million to develop BotBC.”