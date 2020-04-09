Edinburgh sinks teeth into big Beaver competitions

Edinburgh piping stalwarts Euan Anderson, Colin MacLellan and Iain Speirs have come up with a novel way of raising interest in piping during the coronavirus pandemic, while contributing funds to the heroic workers of NHS Scotland.

Using the somewhat tongue-in-cheek title of the “Best Beaver in Piping,” a special competition will be held in which female pipers will be able to compete for a £500 prize, donated through the Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Memorial Trust. The Trust will match the £500 as a donation to NHS Scotland.

“We got the idea after seeing the very successful Eagle Pipers Handicap Jig competition held a few weeks ago,” Speirs said. “That was judged by a very good-looking panel of female pipers, and wanted to do something both for piping and for the brave Scottish NHS workers.”

The competition will consist of three categories, for which female pipers may enter one component, or all, as they choose. The first category is for “Best Beaver Tune,” which can be submitted by video online, and will be restricted to any hornpipe of the female piper’s own choice.

The second category will be for the composition a two-part reel, composed by any female piper, to be submitted in any recognized electronic tune format. The winning tune will be called “The Very Clever Beaver.”

The third category will be called “Where the Beaver Dares,” and will require the submission of any photograph that depicts what the lady piper might first associate with the term “Best Beaver.” The only stipulation of the segment will be that the picture must be of something that the lady piper actually owns, it could be a sporran, an actual Beaver pelt or, for those really anxious to be successful, some other thing of which they think the judges will most approve.

The prize of £500 will be awarded to the aggregate winner of the three categories with the “Best Beaver” segment breaking any potential ties. Judging will be by the organizers.

Chairman Euan Anderson said, “We are really looking forward to a keen and somewhat light-hearted activity in which to alleviate the tedious nature of the lockdowns under which we are all constrained. The winner will be announced after all entries have been viewed and we are most grateful for the handsome cash prize from the MacLellan Trust.”

Entries are required to be sent electronically and other enquiries are to be sent to iain.speirs@sky.com by April 20th.