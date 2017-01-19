Empire Pipe Band Pub Night Fundraiser

1 Comment

January 19, 2017
Rory Dolans Restaurant 890 McLean Ave., Yonkers N.Y., USA

Mark your calendars the Empire Pipe Band Pub Night Fundraiser is Saturday January 28, 2017 starting at 7 P.M., at Rory Dolan’s Restaurant/Pub 890 McLean Ave., Yonkers, N.Y. Come to Rory’s(it’s a great place we practice there every Monday night!) have a few pints, enjoy some great food, meet some terrific people and be entertained by one the the areas most exciting pipe bands, the Empire Pipe Band!!! $20 entry, cash bar. 50/50 raffle and more!! For more information on the Empire Pipe Band or the fundraiser visit the Empire Pipe Band FaceBook page.

|

  1. Sparse Black Hackle Post author

    Can’t make it to the Pub Night Fundraiser? You can still support the Empire Pipe Band by buying a Empire PB Sweepstakes raffle ticket! Only 100 tickets are being sold at $50 each. Grand prize is $1,500, 2nd prize $500, 3rd prize $250 and 5 4th prizes at $50 each!! Just go to the Empire Pipe Band Facebook page for additional details about the raffle and to get your ticket!!

