January 19, 2017

Rory Dolans Restaurant 890 McLean Ave., Yonkers N.Y., USA



Mark your calendars the Empire Pipe Band Pub Night Fundraiser is Saturday January 28, 2017 starting at 7 P.M., at Rory Dolan’s Restaurant/Pub 890 McLean Ave., Yonkers, N.Y. Come to Rory’s(it’s a great place we practice there every Monday night!) have a few pints, enjoy some great food, meet some terrific people and be entertained by one the the areas most exciting pipe bands, the Empire Pipe Band!!! $20 entry, cash bar. 50/50 raffle and more!! For more information on the Empire Pipe Band or the fundraiser visit the Empire Pipe Band FaceBook page.

|