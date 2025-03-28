Subscribers
March 28, 2025

Eric Rigler: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 1

How does a blond, blue-eyed, 6’1″ teenage surfer from Southern California become the most-heard piper on earth? The musical life of Eric Rigler, a resident of the Southwest Los Angeles County suburb of Torrance, California, is an extraordinary story. As a piper who has composed for and performed on the scores and soundtracks of some […]

