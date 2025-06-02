Resolution of PPBSO legal matter

The legal dispute between the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario and its directors and PPBSO member and accredited adjudicator Andrew Berthoff has been resolved.

“The Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario and its directors are committed to transparency and fairness in corporate governance, in keeping with the expectations of the piping and drumming community and the laws, rules, and procedures the PPBSO is governed by,” the organization said in a statement. “We are pleased to report that the dispute has been resolved. The details of the resolution are confidential to the parties.”

As part of the agreement, Berthoff has been reinstated as a full PPBSO member and adjudicator.

The PPBSO and Berthoff share a mutual desire to move forward in a spirit of cooperation for the best interests of the piping and drumming community in Ontario and beyond.

“I am pleased that this dispute has been resolved,” Berthoff said. “I have learned a great deal from this prolonged disagreement, and I look forward to once again contributing what I can for PPBSO members.”