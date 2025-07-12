2025 UK Champions: St. Laurence O’Toole; Uddingston wins Grade 2; only 60 bands total

Edinburgh – June 12, 2025 – Dublin’s St. Laurence O’Toole won the 2025 UK Championships in a three-band Grade 1 MSR competition at the Royal Highland Showground in Ingliston, on the west side of Edinburgh, the first time a major RSPBA competition was held in Scotland’s capital city in decades.

A total of 60 bands entered, likely the fewest for a major championship in the history of the RSPBA. There were only three bands in Grade 1 and just two in Novice A. Due to the lack of entries, there was no Juvenile event. The lack of entries was due to the July 12th date, which falls during the traditional holiday period for much of Scotland, and a culturally important day for many in Northern Ireland.

Some expressed concern when the RSPBA announced the event date in December 2024. The association later surveyed bands to consider moving the date to May, and decided to keep July 12th.

The weather was ideal: sunny with a gentle breeze and temperatures rising to about 23°C.

Grade 1 (MSR, three competed)

1st St. Laurence O’Toole

2nd Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

3rd Johnstone

Drumming: St. Laurence O’Toole

Judges: Peter Snaddon, Ian Bowden (piping); Alex Dudgeon (drumming; Paul Brown (ensemble)

Grade 2 (Medley, 10 entered)

1st Uddingston

2nd Glasgow Skye Association

3rd Royal Burgh of Annan

4th Buchan Peterson

5th Grampian Police

6th Vale of Atholl (ens.pref.)

Judges: Jim Campbell, Grant Walker (piping); David Brown (drumming); Maurice Rhodes (ensemble)

Grade 3A (MSR, 17 entered)

1st Deeside Caledonia (ens.pref)

2nd Macanter

3rd Methill & District

4th Royal Burgh of Stirling

5th Burntisland (ens.pref.)

6th Livingstone

7th Mackenzie Caldonian

Judges: Roberth Mathieson, Barry Donaldson (piping); Jim Baxter (drumming); Jennifer Hutcheon (ensemble)

