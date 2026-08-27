2026 Argyllshire Gathering Day 2: Duncan and Sinclair win A-Grade honours; B-Grade events: Frazer and Cameron; Jigs: Calum Watson

Oban, Scotland – August 27, 2026 – Ben Duncan, Edinburgh, and Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland, won the A-Grade light music events on the second and final day of the 2026 Argyllshire Gathering at a sunny and warm Mossfield Park on the outskirts of the west Highland town.

Duncan won the A-Grade 2/4 March, while Sinclair took the A-Grade Strathspey & Reel. The results were decided in the final events, with six pipers advancing after qualifying heats.

Calum Watson of Bathgate, Scotland, won Jigs, open to all pipers graded Premier, A or B by the CPA. Of note, Callum Davidson, Broxburn, Scotland, who has a light music grade of B, was sixth.

The B-Grade 2/4 March was won by James Frazer of Rathfriland, Northern Ireland. and Kyle Cameron, Tobermory, Scotland, won the B-Grade Strathspey & Reel.

Christopher McCartan, of Lochgilphead, Scotland, took the Intermediate MSR for pipers graded C by the CPA.

A-Grade

2/4 March

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland

3rd Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland

4th Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

5th Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

6th Callum Moffat, Lockerbie, Scotland

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Robert Barnes, Murray Henderson

Also competing: Bobby Allen, Chryston, Scotland; Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia; Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland; Sandy Cameron, Glasgow; Seumas Coyne, Mentone, California; John Dew, Crieff, Scotland; Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC; Ben Duncan, Edinburgh; Brendan Eade, Waikato, New Zealand; Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand; Michael Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland; Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland; Andrew Hayes, Nepean, Ontario; Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh; Nick Hudson, Houston; Liam Kernaghan, Auckland, New Zealand; Cameron MacDougall, South Orange, New Jersey; Cameron May, Dillerburn, Scotland; Ben McClamrock, Bethesda, Maryland; Sean McKeown, Ajax, Ontario; Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey; Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland; Craig Muirhead, Stirling, Scotland; Bradley Parker, Chapelhall, Scotland; Innes Smith, Dunblane, Scotland; Darach Urquhart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland; Calum Watson; Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh; Campbell Wilson, Pizen, Czechia; Greg Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand; Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

Strathspey & Reel

1st Connor Sinclair

2nd Steven Leask

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Andrew Donlon

5th Stuart Easton

6th Calum Watson

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Ian Duncan, Derek Fraser

Also competing: Bobby Allen; Cameron Bonar; Glenn Brown, Glasgow; Gordon Bruce; Sandy Cameron; Greig Canning; Ross Conner; Seumas Coyne; John Dew; Andrew Donlon; Brendan Eade; Stuart Easton; Michael Fitzhenry; Jamie Forrester; Andrew Hayes; Jenny Hazzard; Liam Kernaghan; Steven Leask; Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland; Cameron May; Ben McClamrock; Sean McKeown; Derek Midgley; Callum Moffat; Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland; Craig Muirhead; Bradley Parker; Connor Sinclair, Perth, Scotland; Innes Smith; Iain Speirs, Edinburgh; Darach Urquhart; Calum Watson; Brodie Watson-Massey; Campbell Wilson; Greg Wilson; and Callum Wynd.

Jig (Open)

1st Calum Watson

2nd Ben Duncan

3rd Bradley Parker

4th Brodie Watson-Massey

5th Jenny Hazzard

6th Callum Davidson

Judges: Alan Forbes, Donald MacKay

B-Grade

2/4 March

1st James Frazer

2nd Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland

3rd Callum Davidson

4th Joe Biggs, Bowmanville, Ontario

5th Piers Dover, Christchurch, New Zealand

6th Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas

Judges: Euan Anderson, Peter Hunt, John Wilson

Also competing: Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland; Keith Bowes, Erskine, Scotland; Alistair Brown, Kyleakin, Scotland; Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland; Eireann Cameron, Burleton, Scotland; Callum Carn, Glasgow; Joshua Chandler, Victoria, Australia; Kristopher Coyle, Antrim, Northern Ireland; Callum Davidson; Jacob Dicker, Maxville, Ontario; Bobby Durning, Garland, Texas; Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland; Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland; James Frazer, Rathfriland, Northern Ireland; Eddie Gaul, Dundee; Norman Gillies, Ullapool, Scotland; Arran Green, Stirling, Scotland; Andrew Hall, Glasgow; Zephan Knichel, Washington, DC; Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany; Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland; Cameron MacLeod, Glasgow; Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland; John McDonald, Aberdeen; James McPetrie, Edinburgh; Hector Munro, London; Dan Nevans, Glasgow; Louis Newman, Auckland, New Zealand; Liam Nicolson, Glasgow; Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis; Andrew Pattison, Troon, Scotland; Ryan Praskovich, Columbus, Ohio; Jonathon Simpson, Borrowstounness, Scotland; and Andrew Smith, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland.

Strathspey & Reel

1st Kyle Cameron

2nd Fraser Allison

3rd Andrew Pattison

4th Kyle Cameron

5th Arran Green

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Bob Worrall, Bill Wotherspoon

Also competing: Joe Biggs; Keith Bowes; Alistair Brown; Ruairidh Brown; Eireann Cameron; Callum Carn; Joshua Chandler; Kristopher Coyle; Callum Davidson; Jacob Dicker; Piers Dover; Bobby Durning; Jamie Elder; Andrew Ferguson; James Frazer; Eddie Gaul; Norman Gillies; Andrew Hall; Zephan Knichel; Anna Kummerlöw; Dan Lyden; Cameron MacLeod; Angus MacPhee; John McDonald; James McPetrie; Ross Miller; Hector Munro; Dan Nevans; Louis Newman; Liam Nicolson; Matt Pantaleoni; Ryan Praskovich; Jonathon Simpson; Andrew Smith; Jack Williamson

Intermediate MSR

1st Christopher McCartan

2nd Thomas Fallon, Inverleith, Scotland

3rd Alex Pavlovic, Houston

4th Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts

5th Lachlan Rennie, Dundee, Scotland

6th Malachi Johannsen, Modesto, California

Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Ronnie McShannon

Also competing: Hugh Anderson, Tobermory, Scotland; Douglas Baird, Bathgate, Scotland; Arran Brown, Campbeltown, Scotland; Alasdair Bullock, Dalmally, Scotland; Beatrix Carter, Washington, DC; Annabel Charlton, Pitlochry, Scotland; Christopher Drummond, Bathgate, Scotland; Calum Dunbar, Inverness, Scotland; Sam Foote, Christchurch, New Zealand; Arran Green; Fraser Hamilton, Paisley, Scotland; Charlie Mack, Port Seton, Scotland; Arthur MacKay, Livingstone, Scotland; Peter MacKay, Glasgow; Lewis Maxwell, Alva, Scotland; Ryan McCreadie, Livingston, Scotland; Eala McElhinney, Glasgow; Calan McGuigan, Oban, Scotland; Alex Pavlovic, Houston; Lachlan Rennie, Dundee; Lily Robertson, Oban, Scotland; James Silcock, Falkirk, Scotland; Flora Stone, Natick, Massachusetts; Magnus Stone, Dollar, Scotland; Jack Watson, Kilmarnock, Scotland; Alistair Williams, Dunblane, Scotland

As tradition dictates, the day began with competing pipers gathering at the Oban train station to play to the Argyllshire Gathering park, led by 2026 Argyllshire Gathering Highland Society of London Gold Medallist Sean McKeown in the pipe-major’s position, and 2026 Argyllshire Gathering Silver Medallist Zephan Knichel in the pipe-sergeant’s spot.