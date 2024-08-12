Alan Bevan wins Masters Solo Piping, gains Glenfiddich invitation

Glasgow – August 12, 2024 – Alan Bevan of Abbotsford, British Columbia, was the overall winner of the 2024 Masters Solo Piping Competition and thus gained one of 10 spots at the 2024 Glenfiddich Championships in October. Bevan got the job done with two thirds in the two-event contest.

Held at the National Piping Centre’s auditorium, the event was sponsored by R.G. Hardie & Co., and was open to pipers who compete at the highest levels or have won a Highland Society of London Gold Medal. The competition was one of the first major events of the 2024 Piping Live! festival.

Bevan joins Finlay Johnston, who won the overall championship at the Scottish Pipers Society of London’s competitions last November, Bratach Gorm winner Roddy MacLeod, and 2023 Glenfiddich Champion Callum Beaumont of St. Andrews, Scotland, as a 2024 Glenfiddich invitee.

Piobaireachd

1st Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

2nd Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “Scarce of Fishing”

3rd Alan Bevan, “Lament for Colin Roy MacKenzie”

4th Nick Hudson, Houston, “The Daughter’s Lament”

5th Glenn Brown, Glasgow, “A Son’s Salute to His Parents”

Judges: Alan Forbes, Angus MacDonald, Jack Taylor

Also competing in the Piobaireachd: Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland, “Patrick Og MacCrimmon’s Lament”; Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland, “The Gunns’ Salute”; Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck”; Andrew Hayes, Ottawa, “The Edinburgh Piobaireachd”; Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh, “Mrs. MacLeod of Talisker’s Salute”; Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “Mary’s Praise”; Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia, “In Praise of Morag”; Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland, “Beloved Scotland”; Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”; Donald MacPhee, Alexandria, Scotland, “Lament for Mary MacLeod”; Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack”; Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland, “The End of the Great Bridge”; Mike Rogers, Maryland, “The MacDougalls’ Gathering”; Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland, “Nameless (Cherede Darievea)”; Innes Smith, Bridge of Allan, Scotland, “Lament for the Children”; Craig Sutherland, Perth, Scotland, “The Big Spree”; and Greg Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand, “Craigellachie.”

MSR

1st Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “John MacFadyen of Melfort,” “Lady MacKenzie of Gairloch,” “John McKechnie’s Big Reel”;

2nd Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland, “The Clan MacColl,” “Shepherd’s Crook,” “John Morrison, Assynt House”; Roddy MacLeod,” “Hugh Kennedy BSc.,” “Lady McKenzie of Gairloch,” “Lt. Col. D.J.S. Murray”

3rd Alan Bevan, “The Abercairney Highlanders,” “Cabar Feidh,” “Pretty Marion”

4th Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh, “Donald MacLellan of Rothesay,” “The Ewe wi’ the Crooked Horn,” “Sandy Cameron”

5th Ben Duncan, Edinburgh, “The Duchess of Edinburgh,” “Thoughts o’ Burns,” “The Little Cascade”

Judges: Michael Grey, Peter Hunt, Richard Parkes

Also competing in the MSR: Glenn Brown, “Bonnie Ann,” “Cabar Feidh,” “Willie Cumming’s Rant”; Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh, “The Braes of Castle Grant,” “The Shepherd’s Crook,” “The Grey Bob”; Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh, “John MacColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage,” “The Piper’s Bonnet,” “The Little Cascade; Bruce Gandy, “Abercairney Highlanders,” “Tulloch Castle,” “The Grey Bob”; Andrew Hayes, “David Ross of Rosehall,” “Tulloch Castle,” “Miss Proud”; Finlay Johnston, “John MacColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage,” “The Piper’s Bonnet,” “The Smith of Chilliechassie”; Ian K. MacDonald,” “Major Manson at Clachantrushal,” “Maggie Cameron,” “McAllister’s Dirk”; Jack Lee, “John MacDonald of Glencoe,” “Atholl Cummers,” “Pretty Marion”; Alasdair Lee,” Surrey, British Columbia, “Leaving Lunga,” “The Caledonian Society of London,” “Mrs. MacPherson of Inveran”; Stuart Liddell,; Donald MacPhee, “The 91st Highlanders at Modder River,” “The Doune of Invernochty,” “The Sheepwife”; Angus D. MacColl, “The 71st Highlanders,” “Atholl Cummers,” “The Sound of Sleat”; Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland, “John McFadyen of Melfort,” “Dora MacLeod,” “Capt. Lachlan McPhail of Tiree”; Willie McCallum, “John MacFadyen of Melfort,” “Lady MacKenzie of Gairloch,” “John McKechnie’s Big Reel”; Fred Morrison, “The Edinburgh Volunteers,” “Tulloch Gorm,” “The Cockerel in the Creel”; Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland, “MacLean of Pennycross,” “Arniston Castle,” “Fiona MacLeod”; Connor Sinclair, “Inveran,” “Lady Louden,” “Broadford Bay”; Neil Smith, “Mrs Duncan MacFadyen,” “Lady Louden,” “Dr MacPhail’s Reel”; Iain Speirs, “The Duke of Roxburgh’s Farewell to the Blackmount Forest,” “The Top of Craigvenow,” “Loch Carron”; Craig Sutherland, “Dugald MacColl’s Farewell to France,” “The Islay Ball,” “John McKechnie’s Big Reel”; and Greg Wilson, “The Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society,” “Mrs. Donald MacPherson,” “Willie Murray’s Reel.”