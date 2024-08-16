All North Americans: Brady Webb, Michael Saxer, Owen MacPherson, Lou Lanaro win CLASP events

Glasgow – August 13-15, 2024 – During the Piping Live! festival, the Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) held competitions at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises in Glasgow.

Overall winners were Grade 1: Brady Webb, Westville, Nova Scotia; Grade 2: Michael Saxer, New York; Grade 3: Owen MacPherson, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; and Grade 4: Lou Lanaro, Collingwood, Ontario.

Grade 1 (August 15th)

Piobaireachd

1st John Nevans

2nd Ian Kirkwood

3rd Brady Webb

4th Charles-David Mitchell

5th Gillian Blaney

6th Keiran Walker

Judge: Willie Morrison

MSR

1st Brady Webb

2nd Charles-David Mitchell

3rd Gillian Blaney

4th John Hughes

5th Eddie Boland

6th Douglas Small

Judge: Andrea Boyd

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Brady Webb

2nd Gillian Blaney

3rd Connall McNamara

4th Charles-David Mitchell

5th John Bertino

6th John Nevans

Judge: Wilson Brown

Grade 2 (August 15th)

Piobaireachd

1st Robert Russell

2nd Alastair Beaton

3rd Anthony Kelly

4th Luke Ashton

5th Adam Aitchison

6th Michael Saxer

Judge: Willie Morrison

2/4 March

1st Michael Saxer

2nd Henry McCarthy

3rd Alasdair Beaton

4th Luke Ashton

5th Donald Morrison

6th Adam Aitchison

Judge: Roddy Livingstone

Strathspey & Reel

1st Michael Saxer

2nd Donald Morrison

3rd Jack Boyle

4th Grant Walker

5th Adam Aitchison

6th Luke Ashton

Judge: Roddy Livingstone

Jig

1st Michael Saxer

2nd Laura McEwan

3rd Luke Ashton

4th Alastair Beaton

5th Donald Morrison

6th Grant Walker

Judge: Roddy Livingstone

Grade 3 (August 13th)

Piobaireachd

1st Sven Vollberg

2nd Sophie Stringer

3rd James Bain

4th Aaron Langwiesner

5th Alan Wardrop

6th Stephen McCusker

Judge: Roddy Livingstone

2/4 March

1st Owen MacPherson

2nd Alistair Robinson

3rd Sven Vollberg

4th Triston Perry

5th Ross Whyte

6th Aaron Longwise

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alistair Robinson

2nd Owen MacPherson

3rd Ross Whyte

4th Anthony MacLachlan

5th Sheila Stewart

6th Aaron Longwise

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Jig

1st Owen MacPherson

2nd Alistair Robinson

3rd Matthew Brown

4th Anthony Chan

5th Sven Vollberg

6th Ross Whyte

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Grade 4 (August 13th)

Piobaireachd (Ground & next Variation)

1st Lou Lanaro

2nd Steve Langford

3rd Gavin Davis

Judge: Roddy Livingstone

2/4 March

1st Cathy Tse

2nd Lou Lanaro

3rd Joy Ruthford

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Strathspey & Reel

1st Joy Rutherford

2nd Cathy Tse

3rd Lou Lanaro

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Jig

1st Joy Rutherford

2nd Lou Lanaro

3rd Cathy Tse

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone