August 16, 2024

All North Americans: Brady Webb, Michael Saxer, Owen MacPherson, Lou Lanaro win CLASP events

Glasgow – August 13-15, 2024 – During the Piping Live! festival, the Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) held competitions at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises in Glasgow.

Overall winners were Grade 1: Brady Webb, Westville, Nova Scotia; Grade 2: Michael Saxer, New York; Grade 3: Owen MacPherson, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; and Grade 4: Lou Lanaro, Collingwood, Ontario.

Brady Webb

Grade 1 (August 15th)
Piobaireachd
1st John Nevans
2nd Ian Kirkwood
3rd Brady Webb
4th Charles-David Mitchell
5th Gillian Blaney
6th Keiran Walker
Judge: Willie Morrison

MSR
1st Brady Webb
2nd Charles-David Mitchell
3rd Gillian Blaney
4th John Hughes
5th Eddie Boland
6th Douglas Small
Judge: Andrea Boyd

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Brady Webb
2nd Gillian Blaney
3rd Connall McNamara
4th Charles-David Mitchell
5th John Bertino
6th John Nevans
Judge: Wilson Brown

Michael Saxer

Grade 2 (August 15th)
Piobaireachd
1st Robert Russell
2nd Alastair Beaton
3rd Anthony Kelly
4th Luke Ashton
5th Adam Aitchison
6th Michael Saxer
Judge: Willie Morrison

2/4 March
1st Michael Saxer
2nd Henry McCarthy
3rd Alasdair Beaton
4th Luke Ashton
5th Donald Morrison
6th Adam Aitchison
Judge: Roddy Livingstone

Strathspey & Reel
1st Michael Saxer
2nd Donald Morrison
3rd Jack Boyle
4th Grant Walker
5th Adam Aitchison
6th Luke Ashton
Judge: Roddy Livingstone

Jig
1st Michael Saxer
2nd Laura McEwan
3rd Luke Ashton
4th Alastair Beaton
5th Donald Morrison
6th Grant Walker
Judge: Roddy Livingstone

Owen MacPherson

Grade 3 (August 13th)
Piobaireachd
1st Sven Vollberg
2nd Sophie Stringer
3rd James Bain
4th Aaron Langwiesner
5th Alan Wardrop
6th Stephen McCusker
Judge: Roddy Livingstone

2/4 March
1st Owen MacPherson
2nd Alistair Robinson
3rd Sven Vollberg
4th Triston Perry
5th Ross Whyte
6th Aaron Longwise
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Strathspey & Reel
1st Alistair Robinson
2nd Owen MacPherson
3rd Ross Whyte
4th Anthony MacLachlan
5th Sheila Stewart
6th Aaron Longwise
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Jig
1st Owen MacPherson
2nd Alistair Robinson
3rd Matthew Brown
4th Anthony Chan
5th Sven Vollberg
6th Ross Whyte
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Lou Lanaro (centre) with judges Roddy Livingstone and Glenna Mackay-Johnston

Grade 4 (August 13th)
Piobaireachd (Ground & next Variation)
1st Lou Lanaro
2nd Steve Langford
3rd Gavin Davis
Judge: Roddy Livingstone

2/4 March
1st Cathy Tse
2nd Lou Lanaro
3rd Joy Ruthford
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Strathspey & Reel
1st Joy Rutherford
2nd Cathy Tse
3rd Lou Lanaro
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Jig
1st Joy Rutherford
2nd Lou Lanaro
3rd Cathy Tse
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

 

