Features
May 28, 2026

An instant music library can be yours! Sixty collections (in one whole lot) available to the highest bidder

Like our previous offer of over 100 CDs, cassette tapes, and DVDs, pipes|drums has, over the years, received many music collections from their publishers.

To be sure, they are all fine, appreciated works and superb additions to the pipe music canon. Every single one of these composers and compilers should be congratulated on their publishing and creative contributions.

Just a few of the 60 music collections available to the highest bidder!

And now, some 60 printed books can be yours if you make the highest bid for the entire lot! (Sorry, all 60 are going as one; no single-book sales.)

We’ve digitized all of the books for our future use, so now it’s time to offer them to a keen piper or drummer.

How can you be the proud owner of these 60 collections?

Simply email us your best offer [editor(at)pipesdrums.com] no later than Wednesday, December 3, 2026. (Because we don’t know the location of the top bidder, shipping costs will be extra and based on their preferences.)

Many of the collections are extremely hard to find, and there are numerous titles by some of the most popular composers around. We would suggest an average price of $8 to $20 per item. The books that are still available carry a much greater retail price.

All proceeds from this one-time sale will go into the nonprofit pipes|drums coffers to support the publication’s upkeep. Not only would you be acquiring a huge collection, but you’ll also be contributing to pipes|drums.

Here’s a list, alphabetical by title, of all 60 books:

Music bookComposer / compiler
About Time TwoRobert Mathieson
Andy Davis Collection, Book 1Andy Davis
Ann Grey’s Collection: Music for the Great Highland BagpipeAnn Gray
Antipodes Collection, Vol. OneMark Saul
Antipodes Collection, Vol. TwoMark Saul
Beattie CollectionStephen J. Beattie
BlockbusterRyan Canning
Boney Music, Book 1Andrew Bonar, Colin Clansey, Patrick Napper & more
Church Piper, Music for Remembrance Day and Funeral ServicesDr. Keith E. MacDonald
Call to the GatheringDon Bradford
Co-chruinneachachd MhicChoinnich: Pipe Music from Cape Breton and AwayCompiled by Allan MacKenzie
Collection of Bagpipe Tunes Composed by Gordon Taylor and John GillisGordon Taylor and John Gillis
Crunluath CollectionNew Gaelic Songs based on bagpipe music in both Ceol Beag and Ceol Mor written and arranged by Angus MacPhee
DualityScott Garden (two copies)
Duann Nollaig: A collection of Scottish Gaelic Christmas CarolsFiona McaKenzie
Eagle Pipers’ Society Members Music BookThe Eagle Pipers’ Society
Eat Sleep Pipe RepeatKyle Warren
Feadan Mór, The MacHarg Collection, Book 1Iain MacHarg
Fires of RavenscraigCompiled by Jimmy Haugh
From Scots Borderer to Ulster Scot . . . and Frontiers BeyondIain Bell
Fully MontyRyan Canning
Gathering of the Clans Collection, Vol. 2Barry Shears
Golden Jubilee CollectionCompiled by Western United States Pipe Band Association
Green Monster CollectionMicah Babinski (two copies)
Heavenly Music, Hymns for Many OccasionsDr. Keith E. MacDonald (Vol. II of The Church Piper)
High Cut Above: Music for Highland DancingCompiled by the Simon Fraser University Pipe Band
Highland Harmonies, Book 1Don Bishop
International Collection, Book OneBob Worrall
International Collection, Book ThreeBob Worrall
Lifetime of CompositionsWilliam & James Barrie
Lost CollectionStuart Cassells & Lorne MacDougall
InspirationSimon Blackshaw
Molly Connell and Other TunesJames Wark
Muckle Dram CollectionDonald Patrick Sargent
Music from MullCalum Maclean
Northern Lights CollectionShane Stewart
Not Bad for a Street Band: 100 Years of the North Bay Pipes & DrumsElizabeth Ashworth (history)
Notes Frae Ma Heid 2Chris Armstrong
One Tone Over the LineGeorge Taylor
Operation Golden ChairGordon Taylor
Out of the Flames, Studies on the William Dixon Manuscript (1733)Compiled by Roderick Cannon
Out West CollectionSean Somers
Pipe Music, Book 1Major Archie Cairns
Pipe Music of the Great PlainsPaul Deloughery
Piper’s HymnalTimothy Cummings
PlayKyle Warren
Port City Collection, Book 1Andrew Worrall
Quinnmusic CollectionCompiled by Adam Quinn
Reay Mackay’s Book 1Reay Mackay
Reay Mackay’s Book 2Reay Mackay
Reay Mackay’s Book 3Reay Mackay
Spaulding CollectionRuss Spaulding
To the BobsPatrick Molard
Tone Czar Collection, Vol. OneChristopehr Hamilton (includes CD)
Tunes for the PiperIan Crichton
Victoria CollectionColin Magee
Vortex Street CollectionCampbell Naismith
Waxing Moon CollectionCampbell Naismith
Winnipeg Collection, edition 2Nathan Mitchell
Woodilee Collection of Traditional MusicCompiled by Simon McKerrell

Good luck to all the bidders.

Watch for at least one more exciting sale from our archives coming soon!

 

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