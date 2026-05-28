An instant music library can be yours! Sixty collections (in one whole lot) available to the highest bidder

Like our previous offer of over 100 CDs, cassette tapes, and DVDs, pipes|drums has, over the years, received many music collections from their publishers.

To be sure, they are all fine, appreciated works and superb additions to the pipe music canon. Every single one of these composers and compilers should be congratulated on their publishing and creative contributions.

And now, some 60 printed books can be yours if you make the highest bid for the entire lot! (Sorry, all 60 are going as one; no single-book sales.)

We’ve digitized all of the books for our future use, so now it’s time to offer them to a keen piper or drummer.

How can you be the proud owner of these 60 collections?

Simply email us your best offer [editor(at)pipesdrums.com] no later than Wednesday, December 3, 2026. (Because we don’t know the location of the top bidder, shipping costs will be extra and based on their preferences.)

Many of the collections are extremely hard to find, and there are numerous titles by some of the most popular composers around. We would suggest an average price of $8 to $20 per item. The books that are still available carry a much greater retail price.

All proceeds from this one-time sale will go into the nonprofit pipes|drums coffers to support the publication’s upkeep. Not only would you be acquiring a huge collection, but you’ll also be contributing to pipes|drums.

Here’s a list, alphabetical by title, of all 60 books:

Music book Composer / compiler About Time Two Robert Mathieson Andy Davis Collection, Book 1 Andy Davis Ann Grey’s Collection: Music for the Great Highland Bagpipe Ann Gray Antipodes Collection, Vol. One Mark Saul Antipodes Collection, Vol. Two Mark Saul Beattie Collection Stephen J. Beattie Blockbuster Ryan Canning Boney Music, Book 1 Andrew Bonar, Colin Clansey, Patrick Napper & more Church Piper, Music for Remembrance Day and Funeral Services Dr. Keith E. MacDonald Call to the Gathering Don Bradford Co-chruinneachachd MhicChoinnich: Pipe Music from Cape Breton and Away Compiled by Allan MacKenzie Collection of Bagpipe Tunes Composed by Gordon Taylor and John Gillis Gordon Taylor and John Gillis Crunluath Collection New Gaelic Songs based on bagpipe music in both Ceol Beag and Ceol Mor written and arranged by Angus MacPhee Duality Scott Garden (two copies) Duann Nollaig: A collection of Scottish Gaelic Christmas Carols Fiona McaKenzie Eagle Pipers’ Society Members Music Book The Eagle Pipers’ Society Eat Sleep Pipe Repeat Kyle Warren Feadan Mór, The MacHarg Collection, Book 1 Iain MacHarg Fires of Ravenscraig Compiled by Jimmy Haugh From Scots Borderer to Ulster Scot . . . and Frontiers Beyond Iain Bell Fully Monty Ryan Canning Gathering of the Clans Collection, Vol. 2 Barry Shears Golden Jubilee Collection Compiled by Western United States Pipe Band Association Green Monster Collection Micah Babinski (two copies) Heavenly Music, Hymns for Many Occasions Dr. Keith E. MacDonald (Vol. II of The Church Piper) High Cut Above: Music for Highland Dancing Compiled by the Simon Fraser University Pipe Band Highland Harmonies, Book 1 Don Bishop International Collection, Book One Bob Worrall International Collection, Book Three Bob Worrall Lifetime of Compositions William & James Barrie Lost Collection Stuart Cassells & Lorne MacDougall Inspiration Simon Blackshaw Molly Connell and Other Tunes James Wark Muckle Dram Collection Donald Patrick Sargent Music from Mull Calum Maclean Northern Lights Collection Shane Stewart Not Bad for a Street Band: 100 Years of the North Bay Pipes & Drums Elizabeth Ashworth (history) Notes Frae Ma Heid 2 Chris Armstrong One Tone Over the Line George Taylor Operation Golden Chair Gordon Taylor Out of the Flames, Studies on the William Dixon Manuscript (1733) Compiled by Roderick Cannon Out West Collection Sean Somers Pipe Music, Book 1 Major Archie Cairns Pipe Music of the Great Plains Paul Deloughery Piper’s Hymnal Timothy Cummings Play Kyle Warren Port City Collection, Book 1 Andrew Worrall Quinnmusic Collection Compiled by Adam Quinn Reay Mackay’s Book 1 Reay Mackay Reay Mackay’s Book 2 Reay Mackay Reay Mackay’s Book 3 Reay Mackay Spaulding Collection Russ Spaulding To the Bobs Patrick Molard Tone Czar Collection, Vol. One Christopehr Hamilton (includes CD) Tunes for the Piper Ian Crichton Victoria Collection Colin Magee Vortex Street Collection Campbell Naismith Waxing Moon Collection Campbell Naismith Winnipeg Collection, edition 2 Nathan Mitchell Woodilee Collection of Traditional Music Compiled by Simon McKerrell

Good luck to all the bidders.

Watch for at least one more exciting sale from our archives coming soon!