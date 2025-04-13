Angus MacPhee overall 2025 SPA Solo Piping champion

Glasgow—April 12, 2025—The annual solo piping competition run by the Scottish Pipers Association was held at the National Piping Centre, and it was Angus MacPhee of Inverness, Scotland, who won the Donald MacLean Trophy for the overall championship across the top-level events. Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh won both the Piobaireachd and 6/8 March events for those graded Premier or A by the Competing Pipers Association, and Gordon McReady of Renfrew, Scotland won the MSR for previous winners of the Premier / A-Grade March and Strathspey & Reel.

Only one prize was awarded on 6/8 March, which was played during the five minutes tuning time provided to each contestant before the Piobaireachd.

Though graded for Premier and A players, the events were “open” to contestants in other grades. B-Grade players Christopher McLeish and Norman Gillies, both from Glasgow, did exceptionally well.

Founded in 1920, the Scottish Pipers Association is one of the world’s longest-running piping organizations.

Premier / A-Grade / Open

Piobaireachd (Donald MacLeod Trophy)

1st Brodie Watson-Massey

2nd Angus MacPhee

3rd Gordon McCready

4th Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland

5th John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland

Judges: Euan Anderson, Ronnie McShannon

Former Winners MSR (Eachen Caimbeul Trophy)

1st Gordon McCready

2nd Angus MacPhee

3rd Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland

4th John Dew, Edinburgh

5th Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland

Judges: Robert Barnes, Tom Johnstone

6/8 March (Duncan MacFadyen Memorial Trophy)

Brodie Watson-Massey

Judges: Euan Anderson, Ronnie McShannon

2/4 March (Donald MacDougall Trophy)

1st Angus MacPhee

2nd Norman Gillies

3rd Hector Munro, London

4th Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland

5th Darach Urquhart, Glasgow

Judges: Robert Barnes, Moira Robertson

Strathspey & Reel (Duncan MacIntyre Trophy)

1st Christopher McLeish

2nd Norman Gillies

3rd Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

4th Andrew Smith, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

5th Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany

Judges: Robert Barnes, Moira Robertson

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Wynd

2nd Kyle Cameron

3rd Jonathon Simpson

4th Ashley McMichael

5th Finlay Frame

Judges: Derek Fraser, Bruce Hitchings

2/4 March

1st Norman Gillies

2nd Hector Munro

3rd Ross Miller

4th Christopher McLeish

5th Bobby Allen

Judges: Robert Barnes, Moira Robertson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Christopher McLeish

2nd Norman Gillies

3rd Andrew Smith

4th Anna Kummerlöw

5th Bobby Allen

Judges: Robert Barnes, Moira Robertson

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Catriona Norman

2nd Andrew Pattison

3rd Christopher McCartan

4th Iain Simpson

5th Scott Garden

Judges: Tom Johnstone, Bill Wotherspoon

2/4 March

1st Hazel Whyte

2nd Scott Garden

3rd Andrew Pattison

4th Arran Green

5th Christopher McCartan

Judges: Peter Hunt, Donald MacPhee

Strathspey & Reel

1st David Bruce

2nd Hazel Whyte

3rd Iain Simpson

4th Arran Green

5th Thomas Turner

Judges: Peter Hunt, Donald MacPhee