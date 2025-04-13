Angus MacPhee overall 2025 SPA Solo Piping champion
Glasgow—April 12, 2025—The annual solo piping competition run by the Scottish Pipers Association was held at the National Piping Centre, and it was Angus MacPhee of Inverness, Scotland, who won the Donald MacLean Trophy for the overall championship across the top-level events. Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh won both the Piobaireachd and 6/8 March events for those graded Premier or A by the Competing Pipers Association, and Gordon McReady of Renfrew, Scotland won the MSR for previous winners of the Premier / A-Grade March and Strathspey & Reel.
Only one prize was awarded on 6/8 March, which was played during the five minutes tuning time provided to each contestant before the Piobaireachd.
Though graded for Premier and A players, the events were “open” to contestants in other grades. B-Grade players Christopher McLeish and Norman Gillies, both from Glasgow, did exceptionally well.
Founded in 1920, the Scottish Pipers Association is one of the world’s longest-running piping organizations.
Premier / A-Grade / Open
Piobaireachd (Donald MacLeod Trophy)
1st Brodie Watson-Massey
2nd Angus MacPhee
3rd Gordon McCready
4th Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland
5th John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland
Judges: Euan Anderson, Ronnie McShannon
Former Winners MSR (Eachen Caimbeul Trophy)
1st Gordon McCready
2nd Angus MacPhee
3rd Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland
4th John Dew, Edinburgh
5th Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland
Judges: Robert Barnes, Tom Johnstone
6/8 March (Duncan MacFadyen Memorial Trophy)
Brodie Watson-Massey
Judges: Euan Anderson, Ronnie McShannon
2/4 March (Donald MacDougall Trophy)
1st Angus MacPhee
2nd Norman Gillies
3rd Hector Munro, London
4th Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland
5th Darach Urquhart, Glasgow
Judges: Robert Barnes, Moira Robertson
Strathspey & Reel (Duncan MacIntyre Trophy)
1st Christopher McLeish
2nd Norman Gillies
3rd Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
4th Andrew Smith, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland
5th Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany
Judges: Robert Barnes, Moira Robertson
B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Callum Wynd
2nd Kyle Cameron
3rd Jonathon Simpson
4th Ashley McMichael
5th Finlay Frame
Judges: Derek Fraser, Bruce Hitchings
2/4 March
1st Norman Gillies
2nd Hector Munro
3rd Ross Miller
4th Christopher McLeish
5th Bobby Allen
Judges: Robert Barnes, Moira Robertson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Christopher McLeish
2nd Norman Gillies
3rd Andrew Smith
4th Anna Kummerlöw
5th Bobby Allen
Judges: Robert Barnes, Moira Robertson
C-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Catriona Norman
2nd Andrew Pattison
3rd Christopher McCartan
4th Iain Simpson
5th Scott Garden
Judges: Tom Johnstone, Bill Wotherspoon
2/4 March
1st Hazel Whyte
2nd Scott Garden
3rd Andrew Pattison
4th Arran Green
5th Christopher McCartan
Judges: Peter Hunt, Donald MacPhee
Strathspey & Reel
1st David Bruce
2nd Hazel Whyte
3rd Iain Simpson
4th Arran Green
5th Thomas Turner
Judges: Peter Hunt, Donald MacPhee
