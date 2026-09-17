Features
September 17, 2026

Another previously unpublished Jock McLellan piece: “Hands Across the Sea”

We uncover yet another previously unpublished gem by the genius composer John “Jock” McLellan, DCM.

Here, the manuscript of “Hands Across the Water,” transcribed in McLellan’s hand, is a four-part reel, an idiom for which McLellan composed only five previously published pieces.

True to the inimitable composing style that created classics such as “Lochanside,” “The Highland Brigade at Magersfontein,” and “My Dream Valley on the Road to Glendaruel,” “Hands Across the Water” puts original, memorable melody before innovative note combinations and timing.

In the upper-right corner, McLellan dates his manuscript June 3, 1933. He would have been 58 years old, and only three years retired from his 29-year military career (1892-1903, Highland Light Infantry; 1912-1930, 8th Battalion, Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders).

By all accounts quiet, humble and unassuming, McLellan was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal for gallantry in the Boer War.

Pipe-Major John McLellan DCM of Dunoon died on July 31, 1949, at age 73, at Dunoon Cottage Hospital, Dunoon, Scotland.

Click to open larger image

Our thanks once again to Duncan “Duggy” MacGregor and Jim Henderson for sharing yet another jewel from the inventive pen of Pipe-Major Jock McLellan, DCM, Dunoon.

Be sure to check out several more unpublished Jock McLellan tunes and other articles at the links below, and head over to Duggy MacGregor’s website dedicated to McLellan.

 

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