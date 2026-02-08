Blair Beaton wins RSPBA Intercontinental Solo Drumming

Wharton, New Jersey – February 7, 2026 – Blair Beaton of Scotia, New York, won the 2026 RSPBA Adult Solo Snare Drumming Intercontinental Championship held at the Irish American Association of Northwest New Jersey, the first in the association’s eight-contest Champion of Champions League. Beaton also earned a spot in the semi-final at the 2026 World Solo Pipe Band Snare Drumming Championship in Glasgow in October.

The MSR event, run under strict RSPBA rules and assessed by RSPBA-accredited judges, was the sole determinant for both the qualifying and the title.

The top four places in the seven-contestant contest qualify for the World Solos semi-final.

Of note, Scott Armit of Boston competed as a soloist for the first time in 20 years, and Beaton competed for the first time as a member of Inveraray & District, which he joined after the 2025 season as a long-time drummer with the 78th Fraser Highlanders.

The Metro Cup this year decided to drop the solo piping events that were the original foundation of the contest, reportedly due to a lack of entries. The annual competition is organized by the Metro New York Branch of the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association.

RSPBA Intercontinental Championship (seven competed)

MSR (Dave Armit Cup)

1st Blair Beaton

2nd William Pastor

3rd Shane Stapleton, Deer Park, New York

4th Michael O’Rourke, New York

5th Scott Armit, Boston

6th Gordon Bell, New Jersey

Judges: David Brown, Stuart Coils

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Blair Beaton

2nd Michael O’Rourke

3rd Shane Stapleton

4th William Pastor

5th Scott Armit

6th Gordon Bell

Judges: David Brown, Stuart Coils

Also competing: Luca Damiani, Florida.