Boghall “Cabar Fèidh” concert tickets down to the last handful

Tickets for Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia’s “Cabar Fèidh” concert at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday, August 14th, have sold so fast that organizers warn that there are only about 25 seats left to see the 2023 World Pipe Band Champions in all their glory.

Most consider the annual “Pre-World’s” concert the marquee non-competition event in the pipe band world. With rare exceptions, it sells out to the international audience in Glasgow for the week-long Piping Live! festival and the World Pipe Band Championships.

The concert has been put on by the Glasgow Skye Association Pipe Band since the 1990s. Glasgow Skye is fresh off a Grade 2 win at the British Championships at Forres, Scotland, where Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia took the Grade 1 title.

You can try your luck securing seats for the Cabar Fèidh show at the online box office.