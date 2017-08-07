Chisholm wins Glenisla

Published: August 18, 2017
Jori Chisholm with the Glenisla Challenge Cup at a muddy ground.

Glenisla, Scotland – August 18, 2017 – Jori Chisholm won the overall trophy for best piper in the senior events at the annual Glenisla Highland Games against five other entrants. Conditions were windy with persistent rain, and the games park on the banks of the picturesque Isla River was about half-flooded, the rest of the park deep in mud. There was no piobaireachd. Judges for all events were Ian Duncan, Murray Henderson and the mysterious Major J.P.O. Gibb, who reportedly owns the land on which the games are held.

March
1st Jori Chisholm, Seattle
2nd Jonathan Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland
3rd Xavier Boderiou, Brittany
4th Dan Lyden, Maryland
5th Craig Muirhead, Glasgow

Strathspey & Reel
1st Jori Chisholm
2nd Jonathan Simpson
3rd Xavier Boderiou
4th Craig Muirhead
5th Jordane Guilloux, Brittany

Jig
1st Jonathan Simpson
2nd Xavier Boderiou
3rd Jori Chisholm
4th Dan Lyden
5th Craig Muirhead

