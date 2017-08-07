Chisholm wins Glenisla

(Page 1 of 1)

Glenisla, Scotland – August 18, 2017 – Jori Chisholm won the overall trophy for best piper in the senior events at the annual Glenisla Highland Games against five other entrants. Conditions were windy with persistent rain, and the games park on the banks of the picturesque Isla River was about half-flooded, the rest of the park deep in mud. There was no piobaireachd. Judges for all events were Ian Duncan, Murray Henderson and the mysterious Major J.P.O. Gibb, who reportedly owns the land on which the games are held.

March

1st Jori Chisholm, Seattle

2nd Jonathan Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

3rd Xavier Boderiou, Brittany

4th Dan Lyden, Maryland

5th Craig Muirhead, Glasgow

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jori Chisholm

2nd Jonathan Simpson

3rd Xavier Boderiou

4th Craig Muirhead

5th Jordane Guilloux, Brittany

Jig

1st Jonathan Simpson

2nd Xavier Boderiou

3rd Jori Chisholm

4th Dan Lyden

5th Craig Muirhead

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]