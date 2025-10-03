Craig Sutherland appointed Simon Fraser University Pipe Band pipe-sergeant

Craig Sutherland will strive to fill Jack Lee’s enormous ghillies as the new pipe-sergeant of the Grade 1 Simon Fraser University Pipe Band.

A native of Crieff, Scotland, Sutherland has been a member of SFU since 2015, along the way winning both Highland Society of London Gold Medals and becoming one of the world’s elite solo pipers.

“I couldn’t be happier that Craig has been named as the new pipe-sergeant of SFU,” Lee said. “Craig is a great piper with a ton of talent and experience, and a very nice person. He is the perfect choice.”

Pipe-Major Alan Bevan announced his decision to appoint Sutherland at a band social gathering in Port Moody, British Columbia, to formally recognize and thank Lee’s nearly 50-year tenure as SFU’s first and to-date only pipe-sergeant.

“I don’t think anyone who knows Craig and the contributions he has made to the SFU Pipe Band during his years in the band will be surprised at this news.” – Pipe-Major Alan Bevan

“I don’t think anyone who knows Craig and the contributions he has made to the SFU Pipe Band during his years in the band will be surprised at this news,” Bevan said. “Craig is a fantastic player and person, and I can’t think of anyone better for the role of pipe-sergeant. I look forward to working with him as the band prepares for next season.”

Jack Lee became pipe-sergeant of the City of Port Moody Legion 119 Pipe Band in September 1977. That band evolved to become Simon Fraser University in 1981, so holding the formal passing of the role to Sutherland at the same Legion Branch made the occasion even more historic.

Since 1981, SFU has returned annually to Port Moody Legion Branch 119 to perform at the Legion’s Remembrance Day ceremony.

Before joining SFU, Sutherland was a long-time member of the then Grade 1 Vale of Atholl, where he later became pipe-sergeant under Pipe-Major Adrian Cramb.

SFU and Inveraray & District are the world’s only pipe bands with Highland Society of London Gold Medallists as both pipe-major and pipe-sergeant. Stuart Liddell and Alasdair Henderson are in those respective roles with Inveraray.

As a member of SFU, Sutherland met fellow piper Tori Killoran. They married in May of this year.

Lee said he will remain with the SFU as the band’s treasurer, leveraging his professional background as an accountant.

“Jack has been an inspiration to us all in the band, and we’ll miss his presence in the circle,” Sutherland commented. “That said, the band is in a great place and I’m committed to working hard with Alan and Reid to continue the SFU success story.”