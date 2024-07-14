Craig Sutherland wins first Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchenpiping at Skagit Valley

Mount Vernon, Washington – July 14, 2024 – Craig Sutherland of Perth, Scotland, won the inaugural Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchenpiping Solo Piping Competition at the 28th annual Skagit Valley Highland Games at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. Sixteen Open, Grade 1 and Grade 2 pipers competed. The Gordon Duncan Memorial Trust and the Celtic Arts Foundation sponsor the event.

Gordon Duncan was one of the greatest light music composers, a recording artist and pipe band leader. “Kitchenpiping” is a name made up by the late Scott MacAulay in the 1980s to describe fun, fast and creative Highland piping often played in the kitchen at house parties.

Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchenpiping

1st Craig Sutherland

2nd Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia

3rd Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia

4th Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

5th Aaron Stone, Monroe, Washington

6th Micah Babinski, Portland, Oregon

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Gary West