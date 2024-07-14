Results
July 14, 2024

Craig Sutherland wins first Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchenpiping at Skagit Valley

Gary West (left) presents the Gordon Duncan Memorial trophy to Craig Sutherland.

Mount Vernon, Washington – July 14, 2024 – Craig Sutherland of Perth, Scotland, won the inaugural Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchenpiping Solo Piping Competition at the 28th annual Skagit Valley Highland Games at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. Sixteen Open, Grade 1 and Grade 2 pipers competed. The Gordon Duncan Memorial Trust and the Celtic Arts Foundation sponsor the event.

Gordon Duncan was one of the greatest light music composers, a recording artist and pipe band leader. “Kitchenpiping” is a name made up by the late Scott MacAulay in the 1980s to describe fun, fast and creative Highland piping often played in the kitchen at house parties.

Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchenpiping
1st Craig Sutherland
2nd Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia
3rd Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia
4th Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
5th Aaron Stone, Monroe, Washington
6th Micah Babinski, Portland, Oregon
Judges: Callum Beaumont, Gary West

 

