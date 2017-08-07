Drew Duthart: the p|d Interview – part 4

Published: September 8, 2017

We continue our exclusive conversation with one of the pipe band world’s greatest drummers . . .

 This content is for 1 Year Subscription and 2 Year Subscription members only. Please Subscribe or Login to read the article.
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0
GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
September 8, 1963Fred Nabowferth born.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Maxville memoir
    Mon, 7 Aug 2017
    Aways good to get back to Maxville for the Glengarry Highland Games, despite the usual scramble to get out of town before the holiday weekend traffic hits Toronto. Here are a few stand-out memories taken away from my two days. … C …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS September 9, 2017Scottish Pipers’ Association Annual Juvenile ContestCollege of Piping Otago St Glasgow

September 9, 2017Pitlochry Highland GamesRecreation Ground, Ferry Road, Pitlochry, Scotland

September 15, 2017New Hampshire Highland GamesLoon Mountain, New Hampshire

September 16, 2017Invercharron Highland GamesBalblair Farm, Invercharron, Scotland

September 16, 2017All Ireland Solo ChampionshipsTrinity Comprehensive Secondary School Ballymun Road Dublin

TIP OF THE DAY
Try to play a pipe chanter reed for your solo performamces that you are comfortable with and that produces a volume that balances with the volume of your drones. Remember you are looking for a different sound to that produced by your pipe band reed.
Greg Wilson, New Zealand