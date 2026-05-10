Sean McKeown in a sweep to win 2026 Livingstone Invitational

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada – May 9, 2026 – Winning both events, Sean McKeown of Toronto was the clear winner of the 2026 Livingstone Invitational Solo Piping Competition held at the Officers’ Mess of the John Weir Foote Armoury.

The competition is organized by the Niagara-Hamilton Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario.

Piobaireachd

1st Sean McKeown, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”

2nd Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

3rd Tyler Johnson, Michigan

4th Tyler Bridge, Guelph, Ontario

5th Nick Hudson, Houston

MSRHJ

1st Sean McKeown, “David Ross,” “Inveraray Castle,” “Loch Carron,” “Moving Cloud,” “The Thief of Lochaber”

2nd Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia

3rd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

4th Tyler Johnson

5th Joe Biggs, Ajax, Ontario

Also competing: Daniel Carr, Collingwood, Ontario; Abby Long, Ontario; and Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland.

Both events were judged by Ann Gray, Michael Grey and Robert Wallace.