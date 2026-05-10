Sean McKeown in a sweep to win 2026 Livingstone Invitational
Hamilton, Ontario, Canada – May 9, 2026 – Winning both events, Sean McKeown of Toronto was the clear winner of the 2026 Livingstone Invitational Solo Piping Competition held at the Officers’ Mess of the John Weir Foote Armoury.
The competition is organized by the Niagara-Hamilton Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario.
Piobaireachd
1st Sean McKeown, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”
2nd Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC
3rd Tyler Johnson, Michigan
4th Tyler Bridge, Guelph, Ontario
5th Nick Hudson, Houston
MSRHJ
1st Sean McKeown, “David Ross,” “Inveraray Castle,” “Loch Carron,” “Moving Cloud,” “The Thief of Lochaber”
2nd Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia
3rd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
4th Tyler Johnson
5th Joe Biggs, Ajax, Ontario
Also competing: Daniel Carr, Collingwood, Ontario; Abby Long, Ontario; and Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland.
Both events were judged by Ann Gray, Michael Grey and Robert Wallace.
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