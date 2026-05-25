Big Ben strikes big at Blair

Blair Atholl, Scotland – May 24, 2026 – Ben Duncan, Edinburgh, won the overall trophy at the annual Blair Atholl Highland Games, which was held in splendid weather. There was the usual gigantic entry (with several scratches) in the Open light music, which was split over four heats, followed by a 12-piper final for both the MSR and the Hornpipe & Jig.

Premier/A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Ben Duncan, “Lament for Captain Donald MacKenzie”

2nd Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland

3rd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

4th Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland

5th Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland

Judges: Murray Henderson, Logan Tannock

Open

MSR

1st Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland

2nd Sarah Muir

3rd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

4th Ben Duncan

5th Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Robert Wallace

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Bobby Allen, Glasgow

2nd Calum Brown

3rd Ben Duncan

4th David Bruce

5th Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland

Judges: Robert Barnes, Donald John MacIntyre

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Arran Green, Cowie, Scotland

2nd Ross Connor, Campbeltown, Scotland

3rd Dan Nevans, Glasgow

4th Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany

5th Keith Bowes, Glasgow

Judge: Ronnie MacShannon

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts

2nd Craig Muirhead, Bannockburn, Scotland

3rd Calum Craib

4th Scott McLean

5th Jamie Crawford

Judge: Ian Duncan

Juniors

Piobaireachd

1st Morla Bruce

2nd Charlie Mack

3rd Hugh Anderson

4th Alistair Bullock

MSR

1st Lachlan Rennie

2nd Hugh Anderson

3rd James Silcock

4th Charlie Mack

Jig

1st Lachlan Rennie

2nd Kai Hay

3rd Hugh Anderson

4th James Silcock

Judges: Lewis Barclay, Peter Hunt