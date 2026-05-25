Results
May 25, 2026

Big Ben strikes big at Blair

Ben Duncan on the boards at Blair Atholl

Blair Atholl, Scotland – May 24, 2026 – Ben Duncan, Edinburgh, won the overall trophy at the annual Blair Atholl Highland Games, which was held in splendid weather. There was the usual gigantic entry (with several scratches) in the Open light music, which was split over four heats, followed by a 12-piper final for both the MSR and the Hornpipe & Jig.

Premier/A-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Ben Duncan, “Lament for Captain Donald MacKenzie”
2nd Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland
3rd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
4th Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland
5th Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland
Judges: Murray Henderson, Logan Tannock

Open
MSR
1st Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland
2nd Sarah Muir
3rd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
4th Ben Duncan
5th Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland
Judges: Barry Donaldson, Robert Wallace

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Bobby Allen, Glasgow
2nd Calum Brown
3rd Ben Duncan
4th David Bruce
5th Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland
Judges: Robert Barnes, Donald John MacIntyre

B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Arran Green, Cowie, Scotland
2nd Ross Connor, Campbeltown, Scotland
3rd Dan Nevans, Glasgow
4th Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany
5th Keith Bowes, Glasgow
Judge: Ronnie MacShannon

C-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts
2nd Craig Muirhead, Bannockburn, Scotland
3rd Calum Craib
4th Scott McLean
5th Jamie Crawford
Judge: Ian Duncan

Juniors
Piobaireachd
1st Morla Bruce
2nd Charlie Mack
3rd Hugh Anderson
4th Alistair Bullock

MSR
1st Lachlan Rennie
2nd Hugh Anderson
3rd James Silcock
4th Charlie Mack

Jig
1st Lachlan Rennie
2nd Kai Hay
3rd Hugh Anderson
4th James Silcock
Judges: Lewis Barclay, Peter Hunt

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
May 22, 2026
2026 Dollar competition promises robust entry and an exciting Grade 1 medley event
News
May 21, 2026
Ayrshire’s Land Energy provides financial support to help sustain Grade 4A Strathendrick
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?