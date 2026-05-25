Big Ben strikes big at Blair
Blair Atholl, Scotland – May 24, 2026 – Ben Duncan, Edinburgh, won the overall trophy at the annual Blair Atholl Highland Games, which was held in splendid weather. There was the usual gigantic entry (with several scratches) in the Open light music, which was split over four heats, followed by a 12-piper final for both the MSR and the Hornpipe & Jig.
Premier/A-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Ben Duncan, “Lament for Captain Donald MacKenzie”
2nd Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland
3rd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
4th Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland
5th Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland
Judges: Murray Henderson, Logan Tannock
Open
MSR
1st Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland
2nd Sarah Muir
3rd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
4th Ben Duncan
5th Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland
Judges: Barry Donaldson, Robert Wallace
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Bobby Allen, Glasgow
2nd Calum Brown
3rd Ben Duncan
4th David Bruce
5th Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland
Judges: Robert Barnes, Donald John MacIntyre
B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Arran Green, Cowie, Scotland
2nd Ross Connor, Campbeltown, Scotland
3rd Dan Nevans, Glasgow
4th Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany
5th Keith Bowes, Glasgow
Judge: Ronnie MacShannon
C-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts
2nd Craig Muirhead, Bannockburn, Scotland
3rd Calum Craib
4th Scott McLean
5th Jamie Crawford
Judge: Ian Duncan
Juniors
Piobaireachd
1st Morla Bruce
2nd Charlie Mack
3rd Hugh Anderson
4th Alistair Bullock
MSR
1st Lachlan Rennie
2nd Hugh Anderson
3rd James Silcock
4th Charlie Mack
Jig
1st Lachlan Rennie
2nd Kai Hay
3rd Hugh Anderson
4th James Silcock
Judges: Lewis Barclay, Peter Hunt
NO COMMENTS YET