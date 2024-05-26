Cameron, Leask, Duncan, Watson-Massey take the top prizes at Blair Atholl
Blair Atholl, Scotland – May 26, 2024 – The top prizes were split between Sandy Cameron (Premier/A-Grade Piobaireachd), Steven Leask (Open MSR), and Ben Duncan (Open Hornpipe & Jig) at the annual Atholl Gathering, held on the grounds of Blair Castle. Edinburgh’s Brodie Watson-Massey also had a great day, winning the B-Grade Piobaireachd and prizes in both Open light music events. Nearly 80 solo pipers competed. The Open MSR had four heats, the top-four competitors players from each going through to the final.
Piobaireachd
Premier / A-Grade
1st Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
2nd Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland
3rd Steven Leask, Glasgow
4th Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
5th Eireann Iannetta-Mackay, Glasgow
B-Grade
1st Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”
2nd Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland
3rd Bobby Allan, Moodiesburn, Scotland
4th Dan Nevans, Glasgow
5th John MacDonald
Judges: Niall Mathieson, Robert Wallace
C-Grade
1st Calum Dunbar, Glasgow
2nd Lewis Maxwell, Alva, Scotland
3rd Melissa Jeffrey
4th Catriona Norman
5th Scott McCaskill, Kelty, Scotland
Judges: Murray Henderson, Willie Morrison
Open
MSR
1st Steven Leask
2nd Sarah Muir
3rd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
4th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
5th Brodie Watson-Massey
Judges: Robert Barnes, Ian Duncan
Also competing in the final: Fraser Allison, Kieth Bowes, Callum Brown, Sandy Cameron, Jamie Forrester, Luke Kennedy, Angus MacPhee, John McElmurray, Christopher McLeish, Andrew Smith, and Callum Wynd.
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Callum Brown
3rd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
4th Brodie Watson-Massey
5th Sarah Muir
Judges: Peter Hunt, Ronnie McShannon
Also competing in the final: Bobby Allen, Fraser Allison, Scott Armstrong, Keith Bowes, Sandy Cameron, Ben Duncan, Andrew Hall, Steven Leask, Gregor MacDonald, Lewis Maxwell, Cameron May, and Christopher McLeish.
