Cameron, Leask, Duncan, Watson-Massey take the top prizes at Blair Atholl

Blair Atholl, Scotland – May 26, 2024 – The top prizes were split between Sandy Cameron (Premier/A-Grade Piobaireachd), Steven Leask (Open MSR), and Ben Duncan (Open Hornpipe & Jig) at the annual Atholl Gathering, held on the grounds of Blair Castle. Edinburgh’s Brodie Watson-Massey also had a great day, winning the B-Grade Piobaireachd and prizes in both Open light music events. Nearly 80 solo pipers competed. The Open MSR had four heats, the top-four competitors players from each going through to the final.

Piobaireachd

Premier / A-Grade

1st Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

2nd Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland

3rd Steven Leask, Glasgow

4th Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

5th Eireann Iannetta-Mackay, Glasgow

B-Grade

1st Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

2nd Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland

3rd Bobby Allan, Moodiesburn, Scotland

4th Dan Nevans, Glasgow

5th John MacDonald

Judges: Niall Mathieson, Robert Wallace

C-Grade

1st Calum Dunbar, Glasgow

2nd Lewis Maxwell, Alva, Scotland

3rd Melissa Jeffrey

4th Catriona Norman

5th Scott McCaskill, Kelty, Scotland

Judges: Murray Henderson, Willie Morrison

Open

MSR

1st Steven Leask

2nd Sarah Muir

3rd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

4th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

5th Brodie Watson-Massey

Judges: Robert Barnes, Ian Duncan

Also competing in the final: Fraser Allison, Kieth Bowes, Callum Brown, Sandy Cameron, Jamie Forrester, Luke Kennedy, Angus MacPhee, John McElmurray, Christopher McLeish, Andrew Smith, and Callum Wynd.

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Callum Brown

3rd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

4th Brodie Watson-Massey

5th Sarah Muir

Judges: Peter Hunt, Ronnie McShannon

Also competing in the final: Bobby Allen, Fraser Allison, Scott Armstrong, Keith Bowes, Sandy Cameron, Ben Duncan, Andrew Hall, Steven Leask, Gregor MacDonald, Lewis Maxwell, Cameron May, and Christopher McLeish.