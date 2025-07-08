Citing World’s impact, Rothesay Games on brink of nixing band competitions

While the World Championships are by far the biggest competition in the pipe band world, they have come at the cost of continually declining attendance at the smaller events and even other major championships, as bands increasingly focus on and invest in succeeding at or simply attending the World Championships.

Now, the picturesque Bute Highland Games at Rothesay on the Isle of Bute is considering dropping pipe band competitions as it struggles again to attract entries for the August 23rd event.

The gradual decline has coincided with the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s decision in 2013 to drop the Cowal Gathering as a major championship. Cowal was traditionally the final major of the year, preceded by Rothesay.

“Our big problem is we are the week after the World’s,” said a frustrated bute Highland Games Pipe Band Convenor Douglas Lyle. “Our committee is considering dropping the competition and just have guest bands.”

Lyle added that Rothesay has always benefited from overseas bands competing at the Cowal Championships, and with most bands making the World’s the end of their competition season, entries have nearly dried up.

The Bute Highland Games are not alone. Even the Renfrew Highland Games, the RSPBA’s Glasgow & West of Scotland branch championships on July 19th, are reportedly struggling for entries.

“We are scratching our heads as to where to go.”

The Bute Games have increased band prize money to gain more interest, but “to no avail, and now we are scratching our heads as to where to go.”

Despite the journey from Glasgow to Rothesay taking less than two hours, transporting a band to the Isle of Bute requires paying for a ferry, adding to the cost. The games have considered providing a travel allowance to further entice bands, but even that has its challenges.

“We, as a committee, would love to be able to assist with the cost of travel,” Lyle said, “but our hands are tied with regulations and funding issues as an independent local organization with no help from the council. In fact, they are levying costs against us, [so] we are unable to assist with travel costs.”

With most pipe bands operating on a threadbare budget, much of their funds go towards attending the World’s. Adding a small contest like Rothesay becomes much less likely. The RSPBA’s schedule of championships in 2025 has also put all four majors into a six-week blitz.

“Four championship performances condensed into a month-and-a-half with some grades playing twice – I’m guessing finances and enthusiasm are running low by then,” said one RSPBA insider who spoke on condition that their comments are unattributed, adding that “Folk are viewing the World’s as end of season.”

The RSPBA’s Glasgow & West of Scotland branch chair, Sharon Smith, has not replied to an invitation to provide details on what the association might be doing to help the situation.

Almost 15 years ago, pipes|drums discussed the threat that increasing emphasis on the World Championships, combined with no maximum numbers for players in competing pipe band sections, pointed to an impending decline in the pipe band community.

Twenty-one Grade 1 bands competed at the 2011 World Championships; in 2025, there will be 14. Three Grade 1 bands have entered the UK Championships on July 12th.

“The Bute Highland Games have been a part of my life for a long time, and I do not want to be part of its demise,” Lyle lamented.

Correction: The original article inadvertently referred to Douglas Lyle as being connected with the Rothesay Pipe Band. He is the Pipe Band Convenor for the Bute Highland Games, and the article was amended accordingly.