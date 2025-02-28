RSPBA stays with July 12th for UK Championships

After surveying member bands, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association has decided to keep the UK Pipe Band Championships in Edinburgh on the original July 12th date rather than move the event to May 3rd.

RSPBA Chief Executive Colin Mulhern sent a message to band representatives explaining that the survey results were “not conclusive.”

“After careful deliberation, the Board has voted against moving the date of the United Kingdom Championships in 2025,” Mulhern wrote. “As a result, the event will proceed as planned on 12th July.

According to an insider and based on what has been made public, the association did not determine what poll result would prompt a date change, for example, whether a two-thirds majority or simply 50% plus one vote.

Mulhern did not say whether the RSPBA would provide the survey results or further comment on the matter after an email request. An automated response was received stating that Mulhern was taking a day’s leave and would return to work on March 3rd.

Shortly after Mulhern’s message was received, some band members wanted transparency regarding the survey results.

“Think to be transparent, they need to say what the results of the poll are,” said one person on social media,” while another asked, “Where are the results of the poll?”

Bands have expressed concern about the July 12th date for the UK Championships. The date is a cultural event for many in Northern Ireland.

The UK Championship have been held in Northern Ireland since the contest’s creation in 2014 when it replaced the Cowal Championships on the RSPBA’s rota of five major competitions the RSPBA is mandated to hold annually.

The July 12th date also falls during the traditional holiday period throughout Scotland. Many band members had already adjusted family vacation plans to accommodate the date.

“In making a decision, the Board also had to consider the significant financial commitments already made by many bands for the originally scheduled date of 12th July,” Mulhern wrote.

Surveying members for their opinion was an unusual, if not unprecedented, step for the RSPBA.

“We appreciate the engagement and input from our membership on this matter,” Mulhern added in his message to member bands. “The Association remains committed to ensuring that our competitions continue to be accessible and successful for all participating bands.”