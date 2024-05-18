Results
May 18, 2024

2024 UK Champions: St. Laurence O’Toole

St Laurence O’Toole at 2023 World Championships

Bangor, Northern Ireland – May 18, 2024 – St. Laurence O’Toole of Dublin won the 2024 United Kingdom Championship held at Ward Park. The contest was the first of the five major events of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s outdoor competition season. The association’s Northern Ireland branch was key in securing and running the event.

Grade 1 (medley, 10 competed)
1st St. Laurence O’Toole (1,1,4,2)
2nd Inveraray & District (2,2,1,6)
3rd Field Marshal Montgomery (3,3,2,5)
4th Peoples Ford – Boghall and Bathgate (6,4,3,1)
5th Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia (5,5,6,3)
6th Scottish Power (4,6,8,4)
Drumming: Inveraray and District
Judges: John Reville, Jim Semple (piping); Keith Orr (drumming); Jim Baxter (ensemble)

Grade 2 (MSR, 11 competed)
1st Ravara
2nd Portlethen and District
3rd Royal Burgh of Annan
4th Islay
5th Uddingston
6th Glasgow Skye Association
Drumming: Uddingston
Judges: Mark Faloon, Colin Moffett (piping); Adrian Hoy (drumming); Tom Brown (ensemble)

 

