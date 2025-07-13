Results
July 13, 2025

Angus MacPhee red hot at sweltering Inverness

Sandy Cameron on his way to winning the Piobaireachd at the 2025 Inverness Games.

Inverness, Scotland – July 12, 2025 – Angus MacPhee of Inverness was the overall winner of the senior solo piping at the annual Inverness Highland games at Bught Park in scorching 32°C sunshine.

Piobaireachd
1st Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”
2nd Angus MacPhee, “The Stewarts’ White Banner”
3rd Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh, “The Big Spree”
4th Eireann Iannetta-MacKay, Glasgow, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”
Judge: Les Hutt

MSR
1st David Bruce
2nd Angus MacPhee
3rd Jenny Hazzard
4th Calum Dunbar
Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jenny Hazzard
2nd Angus MacPhee
3rd Andrew Hall
Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Juniors
Under 18
Piobaireachd
1st Morla Bruce
2nd Charlie McLennan

MSR
1st Morla Bruce
2nd Charlie McLennan
3rd Myles MacRae

Under 15
Piobaireachd
1st Mirren Silver
2nd Alastair Bullock

2/4 March
1st Alastair Bullock
2nd Mirren Silver

 

 

