Angus MacPhee red hot at sweltering Inverness
Inverness, Scotland – July 12, 2025 – Angus MacPhee of Inverness was the overall winner of the senior solo piping at the annual Inverness Highland games at Bught Park in scorching 32°C sunshine.
Piobaireachd
1st Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”
2nd Angus MacPhee, “The Stewarts’ White Banner”
3rd Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh, “The Big Spree”
4th Eireann Iannetta-MacKay, Glasgow, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”
Judge: Les Hutt
MSR
1st David Bruce
2nd Angus MacPhee
3rd Jenny Hazzard
4th Calum Dunbar
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jenny Hazzard
2nd Angus MacPhee
3rd Andrew Hall
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
Juniors
Under 18
Piobaireachd
1st Morla Bruce
2nd Charlie McLennan
MSR
1st Morla Bruce
2nd Charlie McLennan
3rd Myles MacRae
Under 15
Piobaireachd
1st Mirren Silver
2nd Alastair Bullock
2/4 March
1st Alastair Bullock
2nd Mirren Silver
