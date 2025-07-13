Angus MacPhee red hot at sweltering Inverness

Inverness, Scotland – July 12, 2025 – Angus MacPhee of Inverness was the overall winner of the senior solo piping at the annual Inverness Highland games at Bught Park in scorching 32°C sunshine.

Piobaireachd

1st Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”

2nd Angus MacPhee, “The Stewarts’ White Banner”

3rd Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh, “The Big Spree”

4th Eireann Iannetta-MacKay, Glasgow, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”

Judge: Les Hutt

MSR

1st David Bruce

2nd Angus MacPhee

3rd Jenny Hazzard

4th Calum Dunbar

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jenny Hazzard

2nd Angus MacPhee

3rd Andrew Hall

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Juniors

Under 18

Piobaireachd

1st Morla Bruce

2nd Charlie McLennan

MSR

1st Morla Bruce

2nd Charlie McLennan

3rd Myles MacRae

Under 15

Piobaireachd

1st Mirren Silver

2nd Alastair Bullock

2/4 March

1st Alastair Bullock

2nd Mirren Silver