Sandy Cameron reels in Atholl Gathering
Blair Atholl, Scotland – May 29, 2022 – The Atholl Gathering returned to the grounds of Blair Castle in overcast and chilly conditions, and Sandy Cameron of Roy Bridge, Scotland, took the aggregate prize sponsored by William Grant & Sons without winning any of the events. More than 40 competed across the three grades.
A-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
2nd Sandy Cameron
3rd Sarah Muir, Glasgow
4th Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
5th Steven Leask, Glasgow
Judges: Patricia Henderson, Willie Morrison
Open MSR
1st Steven Leask
2nd Ben Duncan
3rd Cameron McDougall, Nigg, Scotland
4th Angus D. MacColl
5th Sandy Cameron
Judges: Chris Armstrong, Peter Hunt
Open Hornpipe & Jig
1st Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland
2nd Sarah Muir
3rd Sandy Cameron
4th Bobby Allen, Glasgow
5th Ben Duncan
Judges: Robert Barnes, Ronnie McShannon
B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st John MacDonald
2nd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
3rd Andrew Hall, London
4th Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland
5th James Feeney, Simsbury, Connecticut
Judges: Robert Wallace, John Wilson
C-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st James McPetrie, Aberdeen, Scotland
2nd Cameron May
3rd Gregor MacDonald
4th Bobby Allen
5th Martin Lee
Judges: Ronald Clark, Murray Henderson
NO COMMENTS YET